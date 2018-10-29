Electrical contracting, garden cook classes on tap

Surry Community College will be offering a few short-time classes soon, one for those in the electrical contracting business and one for folks wanting to learn how to effectively cook from their home garden.

The first is a two-day Electrical Contractor Renewal Initial course, which is eight hours, or Recertification, which is four hours. The course will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 8 in Room J-103, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson from 6 to 10 p.m. Students must have the current code book.

A CFC Freon Certification course will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 19 through Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room K-115, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson.

Advance registration and payment of $71 per class is required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.

The other course, the final one in the college’s series of fall gardening workshops, is called “Cooking It Up,” and will take place at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain on Monday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will be cooking up a meal to share while having a gardening discussion.

Advance registration and payment of $10 are required. The class may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call 336-386-3618. To follow the horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.