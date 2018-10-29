Berger visits Mount Airy schools

Submitted photo State Senator Phil Berger asks to see student Drew Tilley’s fly fishing lure pictures. Drew is a student entrepreneur and owns GapFly Outdoors and can be found on Instagram. - Submitted photo Teacher Garrett Howlett, student Drew Tilley, and State Sen. Phil Berger test out the school’s race car simulator - Submitted photo Posing for a picture are, from left, Brooksie Lawson, Owen Perkins, Christian Vernon, Drew Tilley, State Sen. Phil Berger, Tripp Gilley, Anna Kate Tucker, and Meredith Marion. -

State Senator Phil Berger visited Mount Airy High School Thursday to meet with students, staff, and administrators.

His visit started in the media center where a student panel was ready to ask and answer questions. Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison began the session by sharing that Mount Airy High School is one of the top high schools in the state and is able to provide innovations thanks to the district’s partnerships. She shared the school system’s accomplishments as well as how the work of district positively impacts students, their future, the community, and local businesses.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Phillip Brown led the discussion and started by posting the question, “Why did you choose Mount Airy City Schools?” to the student panel.

Many students noted that they transferred to the district seeking opportunities such as learning Mandarin Chinese, traveling to China, internships, or partnering with Richard Childress Racing. These partnerships came directly from industries such as Renfro, Andrew Pearson Glass, and NASCAR asking to partner with the city school ssytem for workforce development.

Some students said that they had been in the system since kindergarten and the choice was one their parents had made for them. Owen Perkins noted that his father, who is a local business owner, graduated from Mount Airy High School and his parents believe his success is due to the foundation provided by the system.

When asked, “What is one thing in your educational experiences here that stands out to you?” junior Meredith Marion said that while the district boasts many innovative programs to choose from, the athletics have also allowed students success on a large level. The bonds created through teams, the experiences of competing, and traveling have provided her and others with opportunities that are not found everywhere.

Others mentioned that being part of HOSA, Future Health Professionals formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, allows students to dive into the medical field early, compete at a national level, and graduate high school with one or more medical certifications.

Berger asked the students what questions they had for him and senior Brooksie Lawson asked if he had been to other districts such as Mount Airy City Schools.

Berger said that all systems are different yet share similarities. He noted that he was walking away from Mount Airy City Schools realizing the breadth of opportunities available in such a small district.

Dr. Kim Morrison, Superintendent, noted,

“We are grateful that Sen. Berger visited us today to interact with our staff and students,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “We believe partnering with the state legislature is important if we want to continue to innovate to create a robust workforce for Mount Airy’s future.”

Following the panel, the senator took a brief tour of the school. He spent time in the new health science lab where he spoke with students and health science teacher Lynn Snow. Students shared their work toward certification and plans to enter the medical field after high school.

He also visited the Career and Technical Education building where he met science, technology, engineering, arts and math lead teacher Garrett Howlett, who showed him the school’s race car simulator, 3D printer, and drone materials for the upcoming class.

The tour ended in one of the school’s three Innovative Classrooms where Dr. Morrison shared the district’s work of changing student learning environments and the district’s ability to implement innovations quickly due to the size and culture.