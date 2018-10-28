Dr. Gravitte’s office visits school

Students were excited to line up and show Dr. Black their loose teeth. - Bethany Collins, Megan Bentley, and Dr. Jacquese Black pause between classroom presentations at Dobson Elementary School to pose for a picture. - Megan Bentley and Dr. Jacquese Black have student volunteers demonstrate proper flossing. -

DOBSON — The office of Dr. John Gravitte recently sent some of its folks to Dobson Elementary School to help teach the students the importance of dental hygiene.

Dental hygienist Bethany Collins — the 2018 Mountie Award recipient for Best Dental Hygienist — along with lead dental assistant Megan Bentley and Dr. Jacquese Black visited the school, where they taught the students about proper brushing and flossing.

This was the first such trip locally for Black, who is the practice’s new associate dentist. She joined the office in September, bringing 20 years of experience to the job.