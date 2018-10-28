5 promoted at Custom Glass

Gravely - Fulp - Kralicek - Schierer - - McCreary - -

Andrew Pearson Custom Glassworks has promoted five of its employees to greater responsibilities as the company’s presence as a local manufacturer continues to grow.

The company recently promoted Zack Fulp to chief financial officer; David Kralicek to production manager; Ron Gravely quality manager; Jeannie Schierer to customer service manager; and Pam McCreary to business manager.

“We are very proud of our growth and our partnership with many other North Carolina-based businesses. Our team is doing a great job, and we are always looking for new team members and business partners” said Andy Brownfield, chief executive officer.

Andrew Pearson Glass will be celebrate its 30th anniversary as a company and its 25th anniversary in Mount Airy next year.

“We create a uniquely crafted product that has allowed us to break into new markets with countless opportunities. We are proud to award our local employees who continue to explore these opportunities,” said Jimmy McMickle, executive vice president.