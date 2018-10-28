Mayberry Mall efforts ‘moving forward’

Tom Joyce | The News The front of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy is pictured earlier this month. -

Things have been quiet on the Mayberry Mall front recently — with few new developments emerging regarding the troubled shopping center threatened with closure earlier this year — but a city official believes it’s headed in the right direction.

“They’re still moving forward,” Commissioner Jim Armbrister said Friday of those involved in a transition at the shopping center on U.S. 52 which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Armbrister has closely monitored events at Mayberry Mall, where ongoing structural deficiencies led to an order to close the shopping center on Feb. 1 of this year because it posed health and safety hazards. That order was issued by the Surry County building codes administrator, under the city commissioners’ authority.

Just in the nick of time, in January, South Carolina developer T. Scott Smith came forward to express interest in buying the bulk of the mall from its New York owner, Mike Kohan, and making repairs to keep it open.

In the months since, the purchase was snagged by a legal battle involving farm products retailer Rural King claiming the right of first refusal to acquire portions eyed by Smith along with former Kmart space where Rural King planned a store.

And mall stores, including a longtime JCPenney outlet, closed.

Rural King recently abandoned efforts to establish its store in Mount Airy. This paved the way for the South Carolina developer to proceed with the purchase, which he has said ideally would include the entire facility minus a freestanding, separately owned Belk store.

Title search mounted

Commissioner Armbrister grew concerned lately that the situation might have become “stale,” he said Friday, and require some response by the city government.

“And not just sit on it,” Armbrister said of the mall problem and taking action to address that, possibly including another closure order.

But City Attorney Hugh Campbell says he has been contacted in recent days by an attorney involved in a title search for the mall property. Campbell explained that this process includes checking for any tax claims or liens against the property to make sure it has a clear title.

This typically is a precursor to property changing hands to ensure there are no competing claims for the real estate involved.

Armbrister said this development is a sign to him that matters are moving ahead and require no municipal intervention at this time.

“I am happy with that and don’t want to do anything like condemnation,” he said regarding the situation and Mount Airy officials’ best plan of action now: “Let it take its normal course,” without interference by the city.

“My goal all along has been to preserve as many jobs and stores as we can,” Armbrister added, doing what’s necessary to allow the businesses to be active “and keep them that way.”

Mood of uncertainty

Armbrister acknowledged that mall merchants have operated under difficult circumstances this year while waiting to see what happens.

“It’s still uncertain,” he said of their collective mood.

Neither Kohan, the present owner of the shopping center, nor the prospective buyer have done a good job keeping merchants informed about the status of the mall, Armbrister said.

“And I do respect and appreciate those that are hanging on,” he said.

But the city commissioner pointed to positive aspects, including a move by Shoe Show, one mall store, to utilize part of the former JCPenney space and an earlier significant expense by Belk officials to improve their store.

Armbrister does not think such investments would have occurred if retailers didn’t foresee a bright future for Mayberry Mall.

The front of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy is pictured earlier this month.

Air filled with optimism, also uncertainty

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

