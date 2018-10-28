Surry County Most Wanted

Lowe - Bolin - White -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kristi Christiva Lowe, 28, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug. She also has a Dec. 3 court date coming up for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Phillip Thomas Bolin, 40, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny. He also has a Nov. 15 date in Wilkes County court for driving while license revoked.

• Shannon Lynn Lovette, 45, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony selling heroin and two counts felony conspiring to sell and/or deliver heroin.

• Samuel Davis Holder, 40, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of reconnect utilities.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Tyrone James White …… b/m ….. 43 years old: Wanted for failing to resister sex offender.

• Curtis Gray Porter ……. b/m …… 55 years old: Wanted for failing to resister sex offender.

• Arielle Nichole Pardue …… w/m ….. 22 years old: Wanted for breaking/entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

• James Dean Sawyers ….. w/m … 36 years old: Wanted for flee to elude arrest, resisting public officer, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle and worthless check.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

Lowe https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lowe.jpeg Lowe Bolin https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Bolin.jpeg Bolin White https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tyrone-James-White.jpg White