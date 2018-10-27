Regional Realtors let the dogs out

Bill Colvard | The News Finley, a goldendoodle, left, gets acquainted with Waco, a double doodle, right, as their humans, left to right, Maggie Cockerham, Megan Willey and Joe Willey chat. Joe Willey explains that a double doodle is a cross between a Labradoodle and a goldendoodle. - Submitted photo | Roger’s Realty This six-to-nine-month-old female is one of the three dogs who made the journey from the Surry County Animal Shelter to PAWS in the Park in search of a home. - Submitted photo | Roger’s Realty Dustin Rogers and Olivia Jessup are seen here with Maci. - Bill Colvard | The News Jennifer Sammons, president of the Surry Regional Association of Realtors, displays the doggie care items collected at the first PAWS in the Park event on Saturday. - - Bill Colvard | The News Rowan Bunton, left, and his dad, Toby Bunton, right, chat with Kelly Payne, center, registered veterinary technician with Surry Animal Control, while they look over two of the shelter’s dogs. - -

Realtors find homes for people. Can they also find homes for dogs was the question posed by Surry Regional Association of Realtors.

The association staged a Pet Adoption Walk of Surry (PAWS) event on Saturday at Riverside Park to answer that question. Surry County Animal Control brought three shelter dogs in need of a home, and people were invited to come check out the dogs if they are in need of one — or bring their own dogs to walk in the park if they already have one (or more).

“We all agreed it’s a way to give back,” said Jennifer Sammons, president of the realtors association. “We do a lot for people, and especially for kids, but the pets get left out.”

“People have brought donations. We’ve got collars and leashes and other supplies. It’s hard to say no to a dog.”

At the end of the event, 12 dogs had walked and the realtors had raised $102 for the county animal shelter as well as a sizable stock of supplies.

“Some money is better than no money,” said Sammons. “Hopefully, people will talk about it, and there will be more next year. Everybody had a good experience, and I’ve gotten only positive feedback, so I think we can build it.”

Maggie Cockerham’s goldendoodle, Finley, seemed to be having a good time while getting acquainted with Waco, a double doodle of Megan and Joe Willey. Joe explained that a double doodle is a cross between a Labradoodle and a goldendoodle.

Kelly Payne, a registered veterinary tech with Surry County Animal Control, had brought three young dogs to the event. They were all females aged six to nine months, two black-and-tans, which Payne said were shepherd mixes, and one cream-colored with a black circle around her left eye which defied Payne’s breed-identifying skills.

“She’s a good, old mix,” Payne concluded.

She was also very cute and friendly, concluded Toby Bunton and his son Rowan. Rowan has his heart set on a corgi, said his dad.

“He’s obsessed with corgis.” Nonetheless, the Buntons stayed and browsed for quite a while.

The three dogs Payne brought to the event haven’t been at the shelter for more than two weeks. She estimated the shelter gets in about 100 dogs a month, or 1,200 a year.

“We try our best to find homes for them,” she said.

