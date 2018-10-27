SCC plans three small business seminars

Mark Harden became the director of SCC’s Small Business Center a month ago. The center is planning three workshops next month. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in November at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Small Business Taxes will be covered at a seminar on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SCC Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy (in the Surry County Government Center building behind Arby’s and KFC).

Small business tax reporting can be intimidating at worst and confusing at best. Join us as an accountant explains the basics about trust taxes and income taxes as they relate to your business. Topics include: sales tax compliance, understanding the basics of payroll taxes, and how income from various types of business entities is taxed. The speaker will be Ruben Gonzales.

Effective Partnerships, Learning to Share the Sandbox will be discussed in a seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

With more organizations chasing scarcer funds, funders are choosing to invest their resources into projects that exhibit higher levels of community collaboration. For non-profits that operate in “survival mode,” it’s often a challenge to view similar community organizations as anything other than competitors vying for the same pots of money. It is critical that each organization evaluate their mission in light of their community needs and available resources.

Small business owners, executive directors and board members can use this seminar to learn to develop partnerships in preparation for submitting collaborative grant proposals. Facilitator Amanda Pearce will discuss collaborations and partnerships and why nonprofits must establish organizational needs before reaching out to potential partners.

Learn how to identify mutually beneficial partnerships versus those that consume resources. Also, students will outline partnership agreements for community or grant writing purposes and will learn effective methods to develop and maintain strategic partnerships. This three-hour seminar will focus on fundamental concepts of understanding, developing, and maintaining strategic partnerships that will ensure long-term organizational success. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Do I Need an Online eCommerce Presence? will be the topic of a workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy.

Discussion will include how eCommerce is one way to expand your small business to sell products online, developing a revenue stream from online sales as an easy way for small businesses to increase their profits, and what websites work best to sell your product or service. Attendees will also explore the features of well-known eCommerce hosts such as the eBay Store, Shopify, Amazon.com, and Etsy as well as other options for creating an online store.

At the end of this session, students will be able to understand whether they need to sell online and what are the risks and costs; have an understanding of their online store options such as an eBay Store, Amazon web store, Shopify, Etsy, or their own website; and understand the differences between platforms and determine what is right for you.The speaker will be Nick Hawks.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars in Yadkinville. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.

Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call (336) 386-3685. You can follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.

Mark Harden became the director of SCC’s Small Business Center a month ago. The center is planning three workshops next month. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Mark-Harden-2018.jpg Mark Harden became the director of SCC’s Small Business Center a month ago. The center is planning three workshops next month.