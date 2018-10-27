High schools open poultry learning labs

Surry County Schools In the East Surry ribbon cutting are, from left, Jared Jones, Dr. Travis Reeves, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Karen Hardy, Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Earlie Coe, Charity Rosenhauer, Matt Love, Kamron Nunn, Dr. Jill Reinhardt and Devin Bullington. - Surry County Schools At the Surry Central ribbon cutting are, from left, Dr. Travis Reeves, Dr. Jill Reinhardt, JoAnna Radford, Bryan Cave, Clark Goings, Dr. Terri Mosley, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Celia Hodges, Earlie Coe, Jett Dockery, April Parker, Cheyanne Hawks and Hannah Gentry. - Surry County Schools April Parker, center, the agriscience teacher at Surry Central, explains the layout of the new animal science lab to guests. - Surry County Schools East Surry agriscience teacher Matt Love explains the significance of the Animal Science Lab to his school. - -

Future Farmers of America can see a future that is a little brighter at East Surry and Surry Central after the two high schools celebrated new labs for hands-on learning about animal science this past week.

The county Board of Education had a busy Monday morning as it rode to Pilot Mountain to take part in the ribbon cutting for East Surry’s lab at 8:30 a.m., then traveled to Dobson for Surry Central’s unveiling at 10 a.m.

“This ribbon cutting marks the beginning of a new learning opportunity for students in the animal science lab at East Surry, and highlights the partnership between Surry County Schools and Wayne Farms,” Clark Goings, school board vice chair, said at the first stop.

“The Surry County Board of Education, in partnership with Wayne Farms, has been hard at work making practical and relevant learning commonplace for students with animal science labs on the campuses of all three traditional high schools,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent.

The school district held a groundbreaking Oct. 1 for the animal science lab at North Surry, created in conjunction with a partnership established with Farm Bureau.

Matt Love, who teaches agriculture at East Surry, shared his passion for what this will mean to his program, his instruction and his students.

“With the help of Wayne Farms’ staff, this lab will allow students to learn the process of raising a broiler until it is processed and sold in our stores or restaurants.

“Along the way, students will learn the process of a chicken hatchery, proper nutrition, biosecurity measures on a farm, how to manage feed, water, equipment, temperature, and the construction of a poultry house. This will allow students to have real insight on what the poultry industry is and how it impacts their future as far as food and job opportunities.”

East Surry students received broilers this week. Students at Surry Central will receive broilers in about another week, according to school officials and business partner, Cory Early, complex manager with Wayne Farms.

“The vision of Wayne Farms is to be amazing,” said Cory Early. “We take great pride in being a part of this partnership with Surry County Schools to support students in real-world learning about poultry science from start to finish.” Early, Mark Penzo, live operations manager, and Mrs. Karen Hardy, human resources manager, were all present for both ribbon cuttings.

“The partnership with Wayne Farms and Surry County Schools has been a labor of love,” stated Reeves, commenting on the work that was put into the project by the the SCS Maintenance Department and plant operations director Robert Draughn.

“This effort has been the result of ongoing talks, planning, funding, changes in board policy, etc. to ensure this was done the right way,” said Reeves. “We repurposed these greenhouses to take advantage of existing facilities to make this work. Mr. Draughn and his team have worked very hard alongside Wayne Farms who provided the feeders, the expertise, and will provide the broilers.”

Moreover, Wayne Farms was scheduled to fly in its veterinarian to meet with students at both high schools late in the week.

Charity Rosenhauer and Devin Bullington, student FFA members, spoke passionately about how the animal science lab at East Surry will give them opportunities to learn skills they wouldn’t ordinarily have and will also help them make decisions about pursuing the agriculture industry as a career when they graduate. Both students donned the protective clothing they will wear in the animal science lab when they are handling, weighing and working with the broilers.

At Surry Central, school board member Earlie Coe stated, “Surry County Schools has been a leader in education for many years because of a commitment to ensure students have access to the best opportunities for rigorous and relevant learning. This animal science lab will provide students with opportunities to learn real-world skills in preparation for life after high school.”

Donning their official FFA dress apparel, Surry Central students Jett Dockery and Hannah Gentry addressed the visitors.

“Our main goal of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of its members by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education,” shared Dockery.

April Parker, the agriscience teacher at Surry Central, displayed her enthusiasm for the new hands-on learning approach.

“Not many schools have the opportunity for a partnership as we have with Wayne’s Farms or the practical experience our students will have,” Parker said. “This will allow our ag students and FFA members to have experience and career skills. Not only will this be hands-on learning, but students will also learn responsibility, ethical decision making, and how the business side of agriculture is managed.”

Guests were able to tour both facilities to get a feel for what the learning environment will be for the students and for the broilers.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications, said there was a gentleman in attendance at the East Surry ribbon cutting who became emotional as he disclosed how special the event was to him.

Lewis said the man stated, “Things are so different than they were when I was in school. Not only was this great for the ag students, but it was also great to see the students with their cameras,” referring to the students from the Digital Media class. The digital media students recorded video and photographed the day’s events at both high schools, another example of hands-on learning at work.

To learn more about these and other personalized learning opportunities available to students, contact any Surry County school or schedule a tour on the Surry County Schools website at www.surry.k12.nc.us and select a school.

Surry County Schools will be open for tours on Nov. 9. Tour times for all 19 schools is at 9 a.m. A second tour time will be offered for East Surry, Pilot Mountain Elementary, Pilot Mountain Middle, Shoals Elementary and Westfield Elementary at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors may also tour at 1 p.m. the elementary schools of Cedar Ridge Elementary, Copeland, Dobson, Flat Rock, Franklin, Mountain Park, Rockford and White Plains; the middle schools of Central, Gentry and Meadowview, and the high schools of North Surry, Surry Central and the Surry Early College.

In the East Surry ribbon cutting are, from left, Jared Jones, Dr. Travis Reeves, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Karen Hardy, Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Earlie Coe, Charity Rosenhauer, Matt Love, Kamron Nunn, Dr. Jill Reinhardt and Devin Bullington. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ESHS-Ribbon-Cutting.jpg In the East Surry ribbon cutting are, from left, Jared Jones, Dr. Travis Reeves, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Karen Hardy, Dr. Terri Mosley, Clark Goings, Earlie Coe, Charity Rosenhauer, Matt Love, Kamron Nunn, Dr. Jill Reinhardt and Devin Bullington. Surry County Schools At the Surry Central ribbon cutting are, from left, Dr. Travis Reeves, Dr. Jill Reinhardt, JoAnna Radford, Bryan Cave, Clark Goings, Dr. Terri Mosley, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Celia Hodges, Earlie Coe, Jett Dockery, April Parker, Cheyanne Hawks and Hannah Gentry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Ribbon-Cutting-at-SCHS.jpg At the Surry Central ribbon cutting are, from left, Dr. Travis Reeves, Dr. Jill Reinhardt, JoAnna Radford, Bryan Cave, Clark Goings, Dr. Terri Mosley, Mark Penzo, Cory Early, Celia Hodges, Earlie Coe, Jett Dockery, April Parker, Cheyanne Hawks and Hannah Gentry. Surry County Schools April Parker, center, the agriscience teacher at Surry Central, explains the layout of the new animal science lab to guests. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_April-Parker-Explains-Details-of-SCHS-Animal-Science-Lab.jpg April Parker, center, the agriscience teacher at Surry Central, explains the layout of the new animal science lab to guests. Surry County Schools East Surry agriscience teacher Matt Love explains the significance of the Animal Science Lab to his school. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Matt-Love-Discusses-the-Significance-of-the-Lab.jpg East Surry agriscience teacher Matt Love explains the significance of the Animal Science Lab to his school. Surry County Schools

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.