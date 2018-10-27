Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Stephen Henry Clark Jr., of Pinnacle, reported property damage to his motorcycle Oct. 6. He said his 2017 Harley-Davidson Road King (valued at $42,000) was parked at 143 Great View Lane, Pinnacle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 when he discovered the damage.

• Annie Harrell, of Mount Airy, reported a stolen truck on Oct. 6. The 79-year-old and Tammy Harrell said the 1993 Chevy truck ($1,500) was parked at 141 Dozier Lane, Mount Airy, on June 6 and they found it missing Oct. 6.

• State Road Grocery, U.S. 21, State Road, reported a counterfeit bill on Oct. 5. Christy Bowers reported receiving a $20 that was discovered to be counterfeit.

• Megan and Levi Stevens, Bryant Road, Mount Airy, reported credit card fraud on Oct. 7. They said that between 11:30 p.m. the night before and 8:50 a.m. that day someone stole Megan’s Louis Vuitton wallet containing a Discover credit card, a Belk card and two drivers’ license. The report did not list what actual fraud took place. The report says the case was cleared by arrest, but did not have the arrest report attached.

• Brenda Tate, of Melissa Drive, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Oct. 7. She said that between Oct. 5-7 someone entered the home and stole 10 pairs of pants and eight dress shirts.

• Christopher Edwards, of Clayton, reported a break-in of a home on Ridge Top Lane, Dobson, on Oct. 5. He said the home was last known secure on April 13. Listed as damaged were two doors ($200) and several antiques and collectibles ($700).

• Sandra Sigmon, of Rams Ridge Trail, Thurmond, reported mailbox damage on Oct. 5. The mailbox was valued at $75.

• Charles Gates, of Draughn Street, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of his car on Oct. 7. He said between 8-9:45 p.m. someone broke into his 2007 Dodge Charger and stole several items. Listed as taken were a camouflage hunting bag, flashlight, two Leatherman knives, a Gerber knife, a fanny pack and a phone charger.