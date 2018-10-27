Arrests made in large equipment thefts

Blevins - Phillips -

DOBSON — A three-week investigation into area thefts has resulted in two arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

Starting at the beginning of the month, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating numerous thefts of heavy equipment and vehicles in the county.

“The Criminal Investigations Division soon determined that the thefts were related to similar cases in Alleghany County as well,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

“In the following weeks, detectives from both Surry and Alleghany counties conducted joint searches at three locations across the two counties to recover stolen property,” said Combs.

As a result, the detectives were able to recover many items, including four vehicles, two tractors, two front end loaders, a zero-turn lawn mower, other heavy equipment and utility trailers, various farm equipment, tools and more.

Two individuals have been arrested thus far.

Billy Gene Blevins, 49, of 8811 U.S. 21 South, Glade Valley, was arrested and charged with attempted felony larceny, felony larceny and three counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property. He is currently held under a $65,900 secured bond in the Alleghany County Detention Center.

Michael Brandon Phillips, 39, of 108 Morgan Road, Dobson, was charged was felony possession of stolen property and is being held in the Alleghany County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Combs said, and additional charges are anticipated.”

Background

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Blevins has convictions for theft dating back to 2010.

He was given a suspended sentence and probation in 2010 for felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, and assault against an officer.

In August 2012 he was convicted of two counts of felony larceny and seven counts of felony possession of stolen goods. He received a suspended sentence and probation.

In July 2015 he was convicted of felony possession of stolen goods and felony possession of a Schedule II drug and served eight months in jail.

Within four months of getting out, Blevins was arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug and violating probation. He was convicted of both in July and August of 2016 and would serve from July to February 2017 in jail.

In June 2017 he was convicted of violating parole and spent six months in jail, getting out Dec. 20.

Phillips was convicted in January 2017 of two counts of violating a restraining order and breaking and enter. He received a suspended sentence and probation.

New venture

This new investigative venture comes on the heels of Combs announcing earlier this week that a massive 10-week drug hunt had wound down with the arrests of three more accomplices.

Combs said that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 his office (working with the Mount Airy Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation) executed 14 search warrants, issued 191 total charges on suspects, and seized huge quantities of meth and other drugs. He tallied 783 grams of meth, 1,070 grams of marijuana, 33 grams of heroin and other drugs with a street value of more than $95,000.

The raids also captured 29 firearms and $21,879 in currency.

