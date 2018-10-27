SCC offering dance classes in Pilot

Surry Community College Be ready for the next wedding party with dance lessons starting Nov. 1. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Community College is offering two classes at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain in November.

Line Dance: Class will be held each Thursday, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when one can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

Shag Dance: Lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, folks won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for those of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

For more information, or to register for these classes, call (336) 386-3618. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.

