2018 Opies, murder at the prom

The 2018 Opie Awards was an evening filled with questions: who among the Surry Arts Players would take home the statuettes, and surprisingly, who killed Bobby Baseball?
The Surry Arts Players love a play, and couldn’t even salute their best work of the previous season without putting on yet another play. The 2018 Opies was not just an awards show, but also a 1980s prom and a murder mystery, with a great many of the attendees dressed in full ’80s drag: popped collars, tulle petticoats and hair product. Lots of hair product.
“These are not people you have to twist their arm to get them to put on a costume,” Amanda Barnard said early in the evening before the prom evolved more or less seamlessly into a crime scene.
“There’s always a theme to these things,” she said. “It’s been Halloween. It’s been Edgar Allan Poe. Last year, it was fairy tales.”
“This is the nuttiest thing I’ve seen in my life,” said Melvin Miles to a table mate, as the skulduggery surrounding the election of Mayhem High’s Prom King and Queen — which led up to the murder of the school’s baseball star, who may or may not have been jacked up on steroids — swirled around his table.
When the mystery was finally solved, the murderer turned out to be Sally, AKA Surry Arts Council artistic director Shelby Coleman, who fooled all but two folks in an audience poll. As Sally committed the crime wearing both a turban and a ponytail, it really shouldn’t have been that hard to guess she was guilty of something.
“There are some really great kids here,” said John Adams, who, like Barnard, was a director for the 2018 season. “I worry about a lot of things as a director, but never about having the talent available to put on a show.”
Barnard was the big winner Friday night. She won Best Director for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” That show also won Best Show and Best Set.
Sylvester Allen was awarded Best Actor for the role of Danny in “In the Shadow of the Mountain” and Best Actress went to Abby Brady who played Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific.”
Best Supporting Actor went to Michael Senter as Mr. Pinch in “Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, Jr.” and Best Supporting Actress was a tie between Raegan Amos as Mrs. Potts in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” and Emily Mauck as Bloody Mary in “South Pacific.”
Mary Emily Cooke won Best Costume Design for her work in “Romeo and Juliet.”
The 2018 Newcomer Award went to Greg Cheek for his contributions to “In the Shadow of the Mountain.”
Cheek’s contributions “were numerous — from costumes to props to technical advice to educational segments presented to the cast each week, his hard work and generosity could be seen in every aspect of the production. And the show was much better for it,” said John Adams when presenting the award.
The 2018 Newcomer Award also went to Erik Chelgren.
“Though he was new to the Surry Arts Players this season, he made quite an impression,” said director Amanda Barnard. “Be the roles supporting or leads, he showed up ready to work every rehearsal, making it more fun for everyone.”
The 2018 Ovation Award went to Paul Denny.
“Our Ovation Award winner was involved in every show this season,” said Barnard.” His love of the theater — every aspect of it — is evident to everyone fortunate enough to work with him. Whether he is acting, designing lighting, acting as fight captain, or simply lending a hand to whomever needs it, Paul Denny is a professional, a leader, and a joy to work with. Thank you, Paul, we think you deserve an ovation.”
Rebekah Taylor won the 2018 Spotlight Award. The Spotlight Award turns the spotlight on someone whose contributions offstage deserve a wider audience.
”Be it costumes, set dressing, props, crew, music, or just showing us and asking “what can I help you do?” at just the right moment, Rebekah Taylor is a treasure. She is professional, kind, creative, and a wicked seamstress and her support helps to lift the burden over and over again,” said Barnard in her presentation to Taylor.
If there was a recurring theme in the remarks of Opie winners as they accepted their trophies, it was that the theater was like a second home to them, and the friendships formed there were special.
“There’s always a little silliness and then the awards,” said Jane Tesh at the conclusion of the ceremony. Tesh has been involved with the Surry Arts Council’s drama program since 1975 in one way or another.
“I started when I moved here, and every friend I’ve made has been through the theater.”
