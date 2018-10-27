SAC brings The Bard to Mayberry

Bill Colvard | The News Jason Pflug (Macbeth) and Natalie Owens (Macduff) rehearse a swordfight with makeshift swords to get the feel of it. In the actual performance, they will mime the swords. - Bill Colvard | The News Director Mark Donnell, far right, addresses his cast of 12 from the stage before beginning a run through of the entire play Wednesday evening. - Mark Donnell The Andy Griffith Playhouse will host a production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” next month. Portraying the Weird Sisters are, from left, Wendy Pomeroy, Natalie Owens and Annette Easter. -

A bit of the old Globe Theater will be recreated inside the Andy Griffith Playhouse next month with Surry Arts Players production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

In Shakespeare’s day, audiences surrounded a play’s actors on all sides. “Macbeth” director Mark Donnell is recreating that feeling on the Andy Griffith Playhouse’s proscenium stage by bringing the audience up onto the stage, placing seats on both sides and in the back. The play’s action will take place completely within a large circle painted on the floor between the seats.

Public shows will be Saturday, Nov. 3, through Monday, Nov. 5. That Monday will be a full day of performance as two more shows will be performed for students from Mount Airy Middle School and the high schools of Mount Airy, East Surry, North Surry, Elkin, West Stokes, Surry Early College and Patrick County (Virginia).

Dr. Elliot Engel will be visiting schools to talk about Shakespeare as part of the project. He’ll be at North Surry, Surry Early College and Mount Airy High on Oct. 31.

“This is very physical theater,” said Donnell. “When someone sits down to watch the play, it will pull them in, even if they don’t understand all the language. It will make sense even if you don’t understand every word they’re saying.”

Shakespeare’s language: the Elizabethan syntax, the iambic pentameter, the very thing that gives Shakespeare his exalted place at the pinnacle of English literature is ironically the very thing that makes many modern audiences feel his work is inaccessible.

Donnell has a plan to take care of that.

“When Shakespeare wrote the plays, he gave the play to his actors, and they were performing it within a few days. He told the actors how to move in the words of the play. The way people move explains the action.”

Donnell also believes the intimacy of the production, with part of the audience literally onstage, will invest them in the action. Before the show begins and after the onstage seats are filled, he plans to move the rest of the audience as far forward as possible so that everyone is as near the action as they can possibly be.

One consequence of the up-close-and-personal mayhem and skullduggery is that the play’s sword fights will be done with pantomimed swords.

“It’s for the safety of the audience who will be very, very close to the fighting,” said stage manager Diane Blakemore at a rehearsal Wednesday night where Jason Pflug’s Macbeth and Natalie Owens’ Macduff rehearsed their swordplay first with makeshift swords, and then without.

“In some ways, it’s more difficult without the swords,” said Blakemore, as Pflug and Owens were chastised by Donnell for not keeping their arm muscles engaged when fighting with the mimed swords.

Donnell’s theatrical background includes clowning and commedia del’arte, and he was using all the tools in his toolkit to keep the action level high.

He said rehearsals were not always like this.

“We went through four and a half weeks of table reads,” he said. “We literally sat around a table and read the play.”

The script being used is abridged to limit performance time to 90-minutes, a necessity for school performances.

“But all your favorite parts are still there,” said Donnell. “We didn’t lose the ‘boil and bubble, toil and trouble.’

“We started off reading alternate paragraphs the way you do when you’re learning to read. Then each actor read their parts. Then we changed the configuration of where they sat, and read it again. Then, the actors were able to look up at the person they were talking to. They learned it by repetition. By the time we started moving around, they were bursting to get up from that table.”

But Donnell insists that the cast learned what the words meant before they memorized them.

“They know what they’re talking about,”said Donnell, “and that will help the audience understand.”

Also like Shakespeare’s company, this show will make do with a small team.

“Shakespeare had 12 actors in his company. We have 12 in our cast,” said Donnell. With more than 20 roles to fill, some of the actors have two, three, even five parts.

“There are times when an actor gives the last line in a scene, and then has the first line in the next scene as a completely different character,” said Blakemore. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Donnell said it was a long process to determine which characters didn’t appear in scenes together, so the parts could be assigned.

“We were reading the play, and Diane (Blakemore) said, ‘You can’t do that. He’s talking to himself here,’ when one actor reading two parts would end up in a scene with himself.” So that actor couldn’t play those two parts. The process continued.

“We have a wonderful costumer. Mary Emily Cooke has made beautiful costumes that quickly distinguish one character from another.”

Macbeth was chosen largely because it is widely studied in class, according to Donnell, and so it was a natural fit to perform the play in local schools.

Aside from that, it’s a great time to see it, said Donnell. “In the current climate of our country, people have begun to vilify certain people, and this play shows the human-ness of all of us.”

“It shows we are all capable of doing things that we don’t believe possible. You say, ‘That could have been me. I could have made that mistake if I had wanted something as badly’.”

“It’s full of universal truths.”

The cast of “Macbeth” includes Annette Easter as the First Witch, Lennox and Doctor; Brooke Springthorpe as Malcolm; Jason Pflug as Macbeth; Lily Ruth Beck as Servant, Fleance and Macduff’s son; Linda Donnell as Lady Macbeth; Natalie Owens as the Third Witch, Macduff and the Second Murderer; Nicolai Caldwell as Messenger and the First Murderer; Meredith Stephens as Banquo and Banquo’s Ghost; Scott Carpenter as Sergeant, Seyton and Porter; Vince Hancock as Duncan and Ross; Wendy Pomeroy as the Second Witch, Angus, Gentlewoman, Donalbain and Lady Macduff.

The production team is: Mark Donnell – director; Darrell Beck – music and sound director; Diane Blakemore – stage manager; Mary Emily Cooke – costume designer; Sarah Lawrence – costume assistant; Shelby Coleman – fight choreographer; Scott Carpenter – fight captain; Ken White – set construction.

Public shows are Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $6 for students. Call 336-786-7998 for tickets or buy online at SurryArts.org.

Jason Pflug (Macbeth) and Natalie Owens (Macduff) rehearse a swordfight with makeshift swords to get the feel of it. In the actual performance, they will mime the swords. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3179.jpg Jason Pflug (Macbeth) and Natalie Owens (Macduff) rehearse a swordfight with makeshift swords to get the feel of it. In the actual performance, they will mime the swords. Bill Colvard | The News Director Mark Donnell, far right, addresses his cast of 12 from the stage before beginning a run through of the entire play Wednesday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_3194.jpg Director Mark Donnell, far right, addresses his cast of 12 from the stage before beginning a run through of the entire play Wednesday evening. Bill Colvard | The News The Andy Griffith Playhouse will host a production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” next month. Portraying the Weird Sisters are, from left, Wendy Pomeroy, Natalie Owens and Annette Easter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_WitchesGlare.jpg The Andy Griffith Playhouse will host a production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” next month. Portraying the Weird Sisters are, from left, Wendy Pomeroy, Natalie Owens and Annette Easter. Mark Donnell

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.