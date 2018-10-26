Jersey firm moving to Elkin

Wendy Byerly Wood | The News ACC Coatings of New Jersey will be relocating its business to the former Chatham Plant 4 building in Elkin over the coming year, with the help of a grant secured by the town. -

A Middlesex, New Jersey-based company has announced plans to move its operations to Elkin, thanks in part to the town being able to secure a $125,000 grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority

ACC Coatings will be moving into the former Chatham Plant 4 building along East Main Street/N.C. 268 Business. The 19,500-square-foot building has been vacant for three years and was owned by Surrey Bank & Trust prior to its purchase by ACC Coatings, according to information released by the Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

The company manufactures water-based, food-grade liquid coatings for direct food contact applications, such as antifog applications inside of premade-salad bags found in grocery stores, said Leslie Schlender, director for economic development for Elkin.

The 13-year-old firm plans to invest $1,059,641 in the project, according to the economic development partnership. The $125,000 grant is part of the RIA’s Building Reuse Program, said Schlender, who completed the grant application on behalf of the town and ACC Coatings. The funding will be put toward a total renovation project of about $400,000 to get the building, which sits just to the east of the entrance to Chatham Park, ready for use.

“It’s a wonderful program the town has been successful in using,” Schlender said, noting that other Elkin projects have included Prism Medical Products, Pittsburgh Glass Works (now Vitro) and Burchette & Burchette Hardwood.

While the town said the relocation will create 10 jobs, it wasn’t clear how many of those would be filled by existing ACC employes transferring with the firm. According to information released by the town, about 80 percent of the firm’s present workforce will relocate with the move.

Schlender said one reason for the move is to be closer to its customer base.

“They told us the cost of doing business in North Carolina was attractive to them,” Schlender said of another reason for the relocation.

“From the start, David Steele [ACC Coatings CEO] and his team have been wonderful to work with, and given their frequent trips down from New Jersey in this transition, are already becoming welcomed and involved members of our community,” Schlender said.

“ACC Coatings is a great fit for this building, and we are thrilled they have seen what we know, that the cost of living, quality of life amenities and the access we have to the I-77 shipping corridor, that Elkin is a great place,” said Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop.

Schlender said as the company transitions, it will be operating out of its New Jersey location and its Elkin location and that it could take up to a year for the full move to take place.

“We are very excited that ACC Coatings is opening a new location in Elkin in the former Basalt Products building,” said Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. “We have worked with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Surry County, Surrey Bank and the town of Elkin to help them with this new location.

“Surry County is a great location for companies, and we are glad that we could be a part of this important project.”

“ACC Coatings spent many months searching for the optimal location for our growing company,” Steele said in the news release. “Surry County, and in particular Elkin, offered to my company an excellent combination of building size, and location and price that was better than all of the other potential sites that we evaluated.“

