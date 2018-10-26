Four more charged in hit-and-run

Flanagan - Booze - Thomas -

DOBSON — When a Mount Airy man allegedly struck a teenager with a vehicle on the eastern side of the county last month, the driver wasn’t alone.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has charged four other people who it alleges were with Julian Rawley II when he allegedly ran down Elyssa Jones, 18, on Grassy Creek Road, about halfway between the Pinnacle and Shoals communities.

Alyssa Marie Flanagan, Cassidy Elliot Thomas, Daniel Patrick Booze and Justin Antonio Hatcher are each charged with a felony count of being a passenger and fleeing an accident that resulted in injury/death.

“These charges were the result of further investigations following the arrest of Julian Leon Rawley II last month,” according to Lt. J.D. Briles.

According to the sheriff’s office, an emergency call to 911 at 6:26 a.m. on Sept. 19 was about a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Grassy Creek Road.

“As officers were responding, the caller stated a female subject was hit by a vehicle,” the department said in a press release at the time.

“Detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to investigate the incident and determined that Elyssa Jones, 18, had suffered serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle,” Briles added Friday.

Rawley, 22, of 313 Mountain View Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested later that day and charged with felony hit and run, causing serious injury. He has been released on a $25,000 secured bond since that time.

Authorities said in the days after the accident that Jones was still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office reports that Jones is still in the hospital because of injuries from the incident.

Briles said as the investigation continued, it was determined that additional subjects were involved in the incident and that led to the additional charges.

Flanagan, 17, of 1380 Pratt Road, Ararat, was arrested in Dobson on Thursday for her charge of felony passenger flee accident scene injury/death. She was given a $2,000 secured bond with a court date set for Dec. 11.

Booze, 18, of 318 N. Key St., Pilot Mountain, was also charged on Thursday in Dobson and received the same bond and court date.

Thomas, 18, of 517 Lovill St., Mount Airy, was arrested at her home on Thursday. She also received a $2,000 secured bond and Dec. 11 date.

Hatcher, 29, of 2252 Creasy Chapel Road, Stuart, Virginia, was also charged. Since the accident last month, he was taken into custody in Patrick County, Virginia, according to Briles, and will be extradited to North Carolina to face his charge when he is released from Virginia custody.

According to court dockets, Hatcher has a Nov. 20 court date in Yadkin County for charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Flanagan has a court appearance for a speeding ticket, while Thomas and Booze do not have any other cases pending.

However, Flanagan has a suspended sentence that could be activated by a new charge.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, just three weeks before the incident, Flanagan was found guilty Aug. 28 of larceny, possession of stolen goods, damage to property, and underage consumption of alcohol. She received community service, probation and a suspended sentence.

