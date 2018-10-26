Roberts takes on role of film group chair

Local tourism official Jessica Roberts, shown at work in a December file photo, is hoping to guide more feature film and other productions to Surry County. -

If some A-list Hollywood director such as Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese shows up in Mount Airy one day, it likely will be due to efforts of a group now chaired by a local tourism official.

The Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC) based in Winston-Salem has played a key role in recruiting feature film crews to Surry County, which could be eyed even more due to the increased involvement of Jessica Roberts.

Roberts has been the executive director and director of tourism and marketing for Mount Airy Tourism and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County for the past 14 years. In addition to her regular responsibilities she has partnered with regional efforts, including serving on the board of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission since February 2013.

The local tourism official had been vice chair of that organization, and during its recent annual meeting when new officers were elected, Roberts was chosen unanimously to step up to the chairmanship.

As a longtime supporter of the regional film office, which helps perpetuate North Carolina’s presence as a destination for movie and other productions, Roberts has been instrumental in its work in this area. That has included supporting the commission and its executive director, Rebecca Clark, in recruiting film business, dollars and jobs to Surry County.

Surry’s participation in that industry might expand through Roberts’ efforts in leading the commission. “I just think it will give us more exposure to our county,” she said Wednesday.

The past chairman was Wade Wilson, assistant dean of graduate studies at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Surry County is well suited to provide settings for various productions, according to Roberts. “We have some great locations here,” she said, with the list including unique geographical features such as mountains and other natural locales in addition to historic homes or farmhouses that can’t be duplicated on a Hollywood backlot.

Clark maintains a database of potential filming locations in the commission’s 12-county area which is updated constantly. One example is the addition to that database in 2016 of Mount Airy’s William Alfred Moore House, a structure built around 1862 which is geared toward productions set during the Civil War.

Besides feature films that depend largely on state incentives, the commission more regularly assists commercial productions, episodic TV and shows produced by networks such as the Discovery Channel and Travel Channel, short films, music videos and still photography advertisements.

This can include help finding crew members or locations and addressing any logistical issues along the way.

Past projects plentiful

When producers are seeking special sites for particular scenes or backdrops, they tend to contact people such as Clark at the Piedmont Triad Film Commission to get pointed in the right direction for what they need.

“She may reach out and ask for different images she needs when people are scouting films,” Roberts said of her involvement with Clark regarding potential settings locally. Clark relies heavily on regional tourism directors such as Roberts to recruit business, which can include finding out who owns specific sites in the county.

A recent case of this involving Mount Airy surrounds the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” It is an Academy Award-nominated film starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson which was shot in North Carolina.

“She came and scouted our downtown as a location shoot for that movie,” Roberts said of Clark.

Before that, the Piedmont Triad Film Commission recruited feature films to Surry County including “Cabin Fever” (Eli Roth’s first movie, starring Rider Strong); “Are You Here” (starring Owen Wilson, Zach Galiafinakis and Amy Poehler); “Max” (with Thomas Haden Church); “One and Two” (starring Academy Award winner Timothee Chalamet); and Nicholas Sparks’ “The Longest Ride” (with Scott Eastwood and Alan Alda).

This has provided revenue for the county and jobs for local residents.

“Jessica has been a strong supporter of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission’s mission of creating economic development for the region,” Clark said in a statement accompanying Roberts assuming the chairmanship of the commission. Roberts’ work with Clark pre-dates her becoming one of its board members.

“She has seen firsthand how the film industry benefits the community by providing jobs and boosting the local economy,” Clark added.

As the head of Mount Airy Tourism, located downtown in a community that’s Andy Griffith’s homeplace and the inspiration behind the fictional Mayberry, Roberts “fully understands how the film and TV industry create a huge draw of tourists to a region.”

Clark welcomes Roberts’ increased leadership involvement with her organization.

“I’m thrilled that I am able to work more closely with her as chair of the film commission. Together, I am confident we will accomplish great things this upcoming year.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

