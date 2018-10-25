Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense, according to city police department reports. Rosemarie Margit Ebert, 56, of 846 Willow Hill Circle, is accused in a warrant dated Oct. 15, stemming from a case originating three days earlier, with no other details listed.

Ebert was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• Robert Adam Harris, 30, of 1307 Pell Road, Westfield, was charged with second-degree trespassing Monday after police encountered him during a call related to the alleged violation at a residence on Hadley Street. Harris was advised not to return to any city housing authority property due to being banned. His court date is Dec. 6.

• Tommy Lee Coleman Jr., 25, of 8548 W. Pine St., was arrested on Oct. 18 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, along with carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun), which arose from a stop of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee for a traffic infraction, a stop sign violation, in the area of Marion Street and South Park Avenue.

Coleman was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 28 appearance in District Court.

• Shamal Niquan Cox, 21, of 152 Sheets Park Lane, No. 10, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 11 at the home of Zola Allen on Linville Road. Allen had banned Cox from the premises on Oct. 11, but he allegedly returned the next day. Cox was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to be in court on Nov. 27.

• Johnny Ray Gwyn, 50, no address listed, was arrested on multiple violations after being encountered by police during a suspicious-person call on South Main Street at Korner Street on Oct. 10.

Gwyn initially gave his name as “John Johnson” before later providing his true identity, leading to a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. The knowledge of Gwyn’s real name also led to the discovery of an order for arrest for him on two counts of failing to appear in court which was filed on Sept. 17. Gwyn also had been charged on Oct. 10 with having no operator’s license by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 7.