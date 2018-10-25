Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Thomas James Gambill, 40, of Traphill Road, Hays, was served an order for arrest Oct. 9 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Sept. 13 on multiple charges. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date in Wilkesboro.

Among the charges he faces that day are felony possession of meth, two felony counts of trafficking meth, two felony counts of trafficking opium/heroin, three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI drug, two counts of felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and six traffic/vehicle offenses.

Before that, Gambill has a court date in Surry County on Halloween.

Charges in Surry include three counts of felony trafficking meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed firearm.

• Austin Van Howard Harrold, 22, of Harrold Mountain Road, Hays, was served an order for arrest Oct. 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two charges. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

The charges he faces that day are two counts of felony possession of meth, possession of both Schedule IV and Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Harrold was in jail from May 7 to Aug. 5 of this year.

On Dec. 13 he was given a suspended sentence and probation in Wilkes County for convictions on felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, and carrying a concealed weapon. Then later on, the probation was revoked and a sentence enforced.

• Randall Wesley Choplin, 28, of Memphis Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 9 for failure to appear in court Sept. 4. He was given an $8,000 secured bond and a Nov. 5 court date for charges of assault on a female and resisting an officer.

The sheriff’s office has released the following incident reports:

• Dollar General, on Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a larceny on Oct. 3. Neva Smith reported a suspect taking items from the store without paying. The unnamed items had a value of $20.

• Tony Flippen, of Kirby Bowman Road, Siloam, reported a break-in Oct. 6. He said between 2 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. someone broke into an outbuilding and took a power sprayer ($75), bicycle ($50), and a Beretta 92F 9mm handgun. A Dodge Ram 1500 was listed as damaged by spray paint. Listed as seized were a Moto smart phone and a Samsung smart phone.

• Mary Schumaker, of Duke Road, reported stolen medication on Oct. 6. She said sometime between Oct. 3-6 someone stole 62 pills of hydrocodone (as known under brand name Vicodin) from the residence.

• Bonnie Jean Lawson, of Salisbury Lane, Mount Airy, reported a scam on Oct. 5. The 64-year-old woman, listed as disabled, said that on Oct. 3 she was scammed into buying $700 in gift cards and then giving out the information on the cards so the money could be pulled from the cards.