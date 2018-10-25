Civil War vet’s headstone finds its home

Phillip Berrier, right, speaks during the gravestone dedication for Pvt. Emmanuel Martin Easter last weekend in Cana. - A headstone for Pvt. Easter had been ordered from the Veterans Administration in the 1990s, but did not make its way to his grave until only recently. -

CANA, Va. — For more than 20 years, a headstone for Civil War veteran Emmanuel Martin Easter languished at an obscure site in Carroll County, miles from his grave in Cana.

“I believe it was actually behind a barn on somebody’s property,” said Ed Reynolds, an official of J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) based in Surry County. “It was up in Hillsville.”

Emmanuel Easter was born in 1845 and enlisted in the Confederate Army in March 1864, serving until the surrender at Appomattox in April of the next year, for which he was present.

After the war, Pvt. Easter — a member of Company F in the 29th Virginia Infantry — returned to his homeland in southern Virginia and died in September 1910, being buried at a rural gravesite in Marion Cemetery in Cana.

After that, his story becomes the stuff of history’s mysteries in regard to a headstone for the Civil War vet which essentially was missing in action. It had been ordered from the Veterans Administration in 1995 and was to be placed on Easter’s grave.

It is unclear who had ordered the marker and why its placement did not occur. This is said to have been due to a “lack of family participation,” according to information provided by Eldridge Easter, a great-grandson of Emmanuel who is a member of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans group.

Through family connections, Eldridge learned about the headstone being requested in the 1990s and of its whereabouts. Along with fellow SCV member Steve Smith, a great-great grandson of the Civil War veteran, he began spearheading an effort to have a proper dedication of Emmanuel Easter’s long-missing headstone.

The program assembled as a result originally was scheduled in September, but because of Hurricane Florence was postponed until last Saturday.

Well-attended event

The gravestone dedication service made up for all the lost time, filled with honor, remembrance and pageantry, and was attended by about 75 people including descendants of Emmanuel Easter.

It was hosted by J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 and a fellow SCV unit, Walker-Terry Camp 1758 based in Wytheville, along with descendants.

A wreath-laying presentation was conducted by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, including its Wythe-Grey Chapter 136 of Wytheville and Chapter 754 from Johnson City, Tennessee.

The gathering additionally included a flag presentation by an SCV Honor Guard commander, a rifle volley and artillery salute in memory of Easter and the playing of “Taps.”

Remarks also were made on behalf of the Easter family by Phillip Berrier, a former member of the Carroll County School Board.

Berrier mentioned how unusual it was for one family to send eight brothers and one of their sons to fight in the war, which was the case with the Easters. All eight sons of David Easter, Emmanuel’s grandfather, fought for the Confederacy.

Emmanuel’s father, one of those sons, was captured on April 6, 1865, three days before Lee’s surrender, and died later that month of pneumonia in a Union prisoner of war camp at Point Lookout, Maryland.

Also speaking at Saturday’s service was Emmanuel Easter’s granddaughter, Glenda Easter-Dalton, 86, of Hillsville, one of his two surviving grandchildren, who described the pride she felt from the large turnout for the event. She expressed her gratitude and that of Perry Easter, 83, of Rural Hall, the other remaining grandchild, for all the support in making the gravestone dedication possible.

Reynolds, of the SCV’s J.E.B. Stuart Camp, said it participated in the dedication service as a matter of duty.

“It is our duty as members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to perform these services to honor the memory, preserve the history and legacy of our ancestors so that future generations can understand that their cause was a noble one,” he explained.

Reynolds added that the ongoing mission of the SCV is to serve as a historical, patriotic and non-political organization dedicated to ensuring that a true history of the 1861-65 period is perpetuated.

