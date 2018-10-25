City schools expand child wellness plans

Jeff Linville | The News The Mount Airy Board of Education received the Silver Bell Award from the N.C. School Boards Association for training excellence and commitment during the 2017-18 fiscal year. From left are vice chair Tim Matthews (521 career service/training hours), chair Wendy Carriker (859 hours), Mike Marion, Kyle Leonard, Phil Thacker, Kate Appler and Ben Cooke. -

An on-campus therapist program has been going well, and now Mount Airy City Schools is looking to launch another initiative aimed at considering the full wellness of children.

Dr. Philip Brown, executive director of teaching and learning, gave an update this month to the city Board of Education on an agreement with Daymark Recovery Services and explained a new program called Handle with Care.

Last school year, Brown was approached by an agency from Iredell County about providing mental health services.

Brown already had a working relationship with Emily McPeak, a licensed clinical social worker for Daymark, so he asked if this was a service that her group could offer as a local alternative.

In this new arrangement, a teacher can refer a student to a counselor. The counselor can speak to the child and see if a referral to Daymark is warranted.

Brown told the school board in May that 61.3 percent of students are eligible for Medicaid, so a service fee would be paid to Daymark from Medicaid. To be fair to the other students, Brown suggested to the board that the district cover the $50 expense; he said about 9 percent of students are uninsured and likely wouldn’t follow through on a referral if there were a cost involved.

The school board voted in May to cover that cost for the initial evaluation and up to four sessions.

This month, Brown said that teachers and students are taking advantage of the program to seek help. The counselor’s work load has increased so much as the school year has gone along that she may need to dedicate herself to the school system full time before much longer, he explained.

Then he explained the new initiative.

Handle with Care

Handle with Care is based on an idea that children going through a tumultuous time in their family lives may need a different approach at school.

Brown said the district has spoken with the Mount Airy Police Department and worked out an agreement.

If someone is arrested that has a child in the city schools, then the police department passes word to the school system so that teachers and administrators know when the children have burdens in their private lives.

If a student doesn’t turn in a homework assignment, the teacher could give some leeway because of the arrest, he gave as an example.

Is this something that the district could also partner up with the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, asked Wendy Carriker, board chair.

Yes, that is a goal, said Brown. The idea was to start small with the city police and then go from there.

Training grants

A couple of grants have been announced this month that will provide training for faculty and staff on working with kids.

Brown said Penny Willard, director of grants, helped land a $30,410 grant for restorative justice training.

This is a Community Partners Grant through the newest round of North Carolina Public School Safety Grants, noted Carrie Venable, public information officer and special projects facilitator.

Brown said Daymark will lead sessions where school personnel can learn about this idea of restoration. If a child does something wrong, the student can restore his or her way back into good standing with whomever was wronged.

Venable said the program “allows educators to engage students in conflict through peer-mediated conversations, which empower and encourage them to support each other through talk and open questioning. This form of support provides youth with the opportunity to develop their voice and share their feelings in a safe environment.”

He said the grant also will allow the district to pay stipends for “mental health first aid training” as well. The district held such training last year and had about 40 people go through it; he would like to see that many or more do it this year, too.

The amount of funding received came up about $2,325 shy of fully funding the program, Brown said.

In order to cover the rest, he said that a separate grant had been applied for by Jeff Eades, regional director of Partners Behavioral Health for Surry, Yadkin and Iredell counties.

Elkin Middle School received a $30,000 grant for a similar purpose, Brown said.

Countywide

Another grant came up at the last county commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 15.

Eades appeared with Robin Testerman, executive director of the Children’s Center of Surry.

Testerman said the center applied for a state grant to supply therapy and crisis intervention training for schools.

The training would teach staff members to spot symptoms that could lead a student into a personal crisis such as signs of being abused or bullied or being depressed. Staff can intervene and try to de-escalate the crisis before the child acts out.

Some signs are obvious and others are subtle, Testerman noted.

The idea is to train one or two people from every school in the county, in all three school districts, she said. Then those folks can go back to their respective campuses and share the knowledge with coworkers — train the trainers, so to speak.

The county commissioners asked what their part would be in this.

Eades said only for the Board of Commissioners to give its approval to reappropriate funds that are already in Partners’ annual funding so that the group can share in the cost.

Testerman said the training would cost about $41,000. She said the grant application was for $38,000 with a $3,000 local match. However, the grant came in at $34,000, or $4,000 short.

The commissioners voted in favor of allowing $4,000 in funding to be shifted to this training expense.

S.E.L.

These initiatives are all part of an emphasis on social emotional learning.

“Social emotional learning is a key component for educators, which ensures that we are nurturing and supporting the whole child,” said Venable. “Students must have the ability to adjust and adapt to their environment; therefore, it is imperative that we support them through personal development of resilience and coping skills.

“The school environment allows educators to purposefully embed these practices into lessons and grasp those teachable moments when students need additional support.”

“Daymark Recovery Services is excited to partner with MACS on the Community Partners Grant,” said McPeak. “We look forward to supporting MACS students, families and staff in gaining mental health training, awareness and access to effective services and resources.”

