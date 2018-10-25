Cana clinic holding health fair

Everhart Primary Health Care in Cana, Virginia, will be holding its sixth annual FUNds Day on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

The event, held at the Cana Rescue Squad Building on U.S. 52, is being held to raise money to purchase needed equipment and supplies and offset operating expenses for the nonprofit 501 © 3 health care clinic.

The day features a health fair with free blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, vision screening, body fat percentage measurements, body mass index and educational information on various health topics. There will be music, snacks, a costume contest as well as a bake sale and silent auction. All activities are free, however, donations are welcome and are tax-deductible.

For more information visit the website @ www.everhartphc.com or visit their Facebook page.