Jessup Grove to host fallfest

Jessup Grove Baptist Church will welcome the changing of the seasons on Saturday by hosting a Community Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat.

Festivities will take place from 4-7 p.m. and will be open to all. There will be no cost for anything.

“This is a family-oriented afternoon for all ages,” said church representative Brian Aman. “We want to offer an alternative for children in a safe, comfortable environment. We want to show our community that we’re a loving, caring church.”

Activities will include live music, puppets, crafts, games, door prizes and a slime machine.

A costume contest will be held with judging to take place at 6 p.m. Entrants must be present to win. A trunk or treat will be expanded from recent years and will include an abundance of candy.

Food will be served, including hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts.

“This is a churchwide effort and we’re all looking forward to it,” Aman said. “We love our community and we want them to know that our door is always open. We look for ways to make people feel special. We’re going to have a good time and we want everyone who comes out to have a good time.”

In the event of rain, activities will be moved indoors. Jessup Grove Baptist Church is located at 896 Jessup Grove Church Road in Pilot Mountain.