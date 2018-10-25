Shoals second graders visit The Farm

Submitted photo Mason Lawson and Riley Haymore smile for the camera during a hayride. - Submitted photo Students pose after making their way through the corn maze. - Submitted photo Sophia Collins and Leah Windsor enjoy the corn box. - Submitted photo Abigail Gibson zooms around the track on a pedal tractor. - -

Shoals Elementary School second graders recently visited The Farm in Dobson.

There, the students enjoyed a hayride, worked their way through the corn maze, took turns in pedal tractors as they raced around the track, and they rode on the barrel train.

The playground included a pipe slide, students were each able to get into a big box filled with corn, and each student had the chance to shoot an apple through the apple cannon.

Another highlight was the animal viewing area where they got to hold a baby rabbit and pet a calf.