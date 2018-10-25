SCC Athletic Club to host bingo

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its 10th-annual bingo event on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the college gym here. The event is held to generate funding for the athletic programs at Surry.

Prizes will feature tools, jewelry, home décor and more. Doors open that Friday at 5 p.m., and the games get started at 6 p.m. The cost to play is $20 for 20 regular games, and $30 for 20 regular games plus two bonus games and 12 door prize tickets. There will be many door prizes.

“Our annual Knights Athletic Club Bingo is such an exciting event. We have some incredible prizes and outstanding door prizes. Everyone that attends has a great time, and the proceeds help with funding our programs,” said SCC athletic director Mark Tucker. “Everyone is welcome to attend. We will have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, chips, drinks, desserts and other items available. No matter how young or how old, everyone has a great experience.”

At the conclusion of the night, a drawing will be held for various raffle ticket prizes including a one-week trip to Myrtle Beach, four rounds of golf at Olde Mill Resort, a $200 Brannock & Hiatt gift certificate, a gas grill, a 30-minute airplane ride, and more. Raffle tickets are available for $1 each at the event.

“We have the best bingo around,” Tucker said. “Plus, we have some incredible door prizes that range from various shops and restaurant gift certificates to popular items. There is certainly something for everyone.”

Anyone with questions should contact Tucker at 336-386-3217 or tuckerm@surry.edu.