Early returns big for early voting

Tom Joyce | The News The front entrance of the Mount Airy early voting site is a jumble of campaign signs and one bus for a candidate Tuesday night. It is located at 1218 State St., which is off Rockford Street behind Arby’s. - Tom Joyce | The News Candidates mingle with voters before they head inside the building to cast ballots. -

DOBSON — One of the most-anticipated midterm elections in history is being accompanied by a surge in early voting across North Carolina, including in Surry County.

On the national scale, a fierce battle is being waged between Democrats and Republicans over control of Congress, against a backdrop of what President Donald Trump has called a “referendum about me.”

In North Carolina, where early voting began on Oct. 17, this has translated to long lines at some polling places in larger counties and a turnout that is being compared to that for the hotly contested presidential election in 2016.

“Ours hasn’t been quite that good,” Surry County Elections Director Susan Jarrell said of participation so far at the county’s two early voting stations in Mount Airy and Dobson.

Yet local turnout is on pace to greatly eclipse the total for the last midterm election in 2014, as hundreds of local residents have been journeying to those locations on a daily basis.

“So far, we’ve already got 4,338,” Jarrell said of those showing up to cast early ballots since Oct. 17 in Mount Airy and Dobson as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, with two hours left to go in the day’s schedule. That number included 726 people who had voted Tuesday alone at the two locations by that time.

The total ballots cast in the 2014 midterm election during early voting in Surry County was 7,767. And as Tuesday, more than half that figure had been reached so far during the period also known as one-stop registration/same-day voting.

“And we’ve got nine days to go,” Jarrell said of early voting, which will conclude at both sites on the Saturday before the Nov. 6 Election Day.

She is pleased with the turnout so far, and hopes it builds to a “much higher” voter participation level overall.

Before early voting began, the county elections director predicted that interest in it would be “average” for a midterm election in Surry.

And late Tuesday afternoon, she could not point to any particular factor for the higher-than-expected participation.

“We’re just glad,” Jarrell said of her and other members of the board of elections staff.

In contrast to a number of states, North Carolina has no U.S. Senate races in 2018, but does boast elections for House of Representatives offices.

That includes an attempt by Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx to hold on to the 5th District congressional seat she has occupied since 2005 against Democratic challenger D.D. Adams. The 5th District includes Surry and 10 other counties.

While some political observers have predicted a “blue wave” of Democratic voters coming out against President Trump, to vote against candidates of his party in the absence of Trump’s presence on the ballot, that has not occurred in North Carolina.

At last report, the number of registered Republicans who have cast early votes was up by 44 percent compared with the 2014 midterm election, according to Democracy NC, a non-partisan group.

Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Surry County 19,443 to 13,384 as of Oct. 15, when the county also had 13,045 people registered as unaffiliated.

Remaining schedule

Early voting is occurring in Mount Airy at the Surry County Government Resource Center at 1218 State St., which is off Rockford Street behind Arby’s. The Dobson polling site is the new Surry County Board of Elections office at 915 E. Atkins St., the former location of the Just Save grocery store, and earlier Lowes Foods.

The remaining schedule this week is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday and Monday through Friday of next week at both locations.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, early voting is scheduled in Mount Airy and Dobson from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qualified voters may cast ballots at either of the two locations. However, citizens can’t do so at an early voting site on Election Day, and will need to come to their assigned precincts across the county.

In addition to avoiding possible long lines on Election Day, persons not registered — those failing to do so by an Oct. 12 deadline in order to vote that day — can register and cast ballots during the early voting period.

This service will not be available on Nov. 6, however.

The front entrance of the Mount Airy early voting site is a jumble of campaign signs and one bus for a candidate Tuesday night. It is located at 1218 State St., which is off Rockford Street behind Arby’s. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Early-this-1.jpg The front entrance of the Mount Airy early voting site is a jumble of campaign signs and one bus for a candidate Tuesday night. It is located at 1218 State St., which is off Rockford Street behind Arby’s. Tom Joyce | The News Candidates mingle with voters before they head inside the building to cast ballots. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Early-this-2.jpg Candidates mingle with voters before they head inside the building to cast ballots. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.