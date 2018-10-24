Mount Airy Police Reports

• A city man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting two officers, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Brandon Coolidge Pack, 28, of 256 Beasley St., was encountered by Sgt. A.D. Pardue and fellow officer J.M. Stevens at that location during an assault investigation. Park allegedly became aggressive toward the two and struck both, according to authorities.

He subsequently was charged with two counts of assault of a government official; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; and injury to personal property. Pack was confined in the Surry County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 6.

• Also Tuesday, Shannon Alean Cromer, 26, of 192 Shallowbrooke Trail, was charged with two drug-related felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a traffic stop of a 2003 Honda CRV on North Franklin Road at Gwynwood Drive. Cromer was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 29.

• Morgan Cortese Duncan, 29, of 1011 Rockford St., was charged with second-degree trespassing at a residence on Granite Road in a public housing neighborhood on Oct. 11. Duncan was located inside the home after a consent search and charged with trespassing after his presence on a city housing authority banned list was confirmed. He is free on a $1,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Nov. 26.

• James Edward Dockins, 74, of 580 Romie Snow Road, Dobson, was arrested on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle on Oct. 10, which had originated in Mount Airy on Oct. 2. Dockins was extradited from New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, Virginia, to Mount Airy on Oct. 10, served with a warrant on the charge and taken to the Surry County Jail, where he was held under a $2,500 secured bond. Dockins’ court date is Nov. 27. No details were listed concerning the vehicle theft.

• A DeWalt 20-volt, six-tool kit valued at $629 was stolen from the Lowe’s hardware business on Oct. 8 by a known suspect who took it from a storefront, but there was no indication on the incident report of a subsequent arrest.