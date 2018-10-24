Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dalton Garrett Tedder, 23, of Meadowsweet Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 7 for failure to appear in court Sept. 10 on two charges. He was released on a $500 secured bond with an Oct. 22 court date.

He has a Dec. 5 court date in Yadkin County on charges of speeding, driving while license revoked, having an expired vehicle inspection and expired registration/license plate. On Dec. 21 in Surry he faces another count of driving while license revoked.

Then Jan. 7 in Superior Court he faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and habitual breaking and entering. He also has a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Rosetta Elizabeth Amos, 46, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Oct. 7 on N.C. 89 in Mount Airy for failure to appear in court Sept. 12 in Stokes County and Sept. 11 in Wilkes County. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date in Danbury.

Amos has a Nov. 9 court date in Wilkesboro on charges of driving while impaired and violating probation.

Dec. 5 in Danbury she faces driving while impaired and driving while license revoked (impaired).

• Michael Isaacs Clark, 23, of Crosswinds Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 3 for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a Schedule II drug, dated Aug. 21. He also was charged with felony trafficking heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Teresa Bingman Caudle, 55, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 10 on a charge of assault and battery against victim Jerry Caudle. She was given no bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Michael Ray Norman, 48, of Starwood Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 9 on two counts of violating a restraining order. Gayle Norman was listed as the victim. Michael Norman was given no bond and a Nov. 15 court date.

• Harold Ray Browder Jr., 46, of Pine Terrace Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Oct. 8 as a habitual felon, dated Sept. 10. He was given no bond with a Dec. 3 court date.

In 2004 he was convicted of seven counts of forgery and five counts of uttering forged instrument/paper, all felonies. He served six months in prison.

In 2005 he was convicted of 23 counts of passing worthless checks and one count of failure to return rental property. He served four months in prison.

In 1992 he was convicted of felony forgery and felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, as well as larceny and escaping jail. He received probation and time served.

• Roger Dale Essick Jr., 35, of Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant Oct. 10 as a habitual felon, dated Sept. 10. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

Essick was convicted in 2009 of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and served six months in jail.

In 2002 he was convicted of felonies possession of a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI drug and maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle; as well as misdemeanor charges of two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods.