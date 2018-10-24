Former Navy SEAL speaks at sales meeting

Bill Colvard | The News Stephanie Holborne chats with former Navy SEAL Jason Redman as he signs a copy of his book, “The Trident: The Forging and Reforging of a Navy SEAL Leader,” at Cross Creek Country Club. - Bill Colvard | The News From left are Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs, NCFI President Chip Holton, former Navy SEAL Jason Redman, NCFI CEO Lewis Barnhardt, NCFI Director Mitch Clifton and Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson. Redman’s service dog Karma is seated in front. -

Former Navy SEAL Jason Redman spoke to the sales and operation teams of NCFI Polyurethanes at Cross Creek Country Club on Wednesday.

Redman is the author of the book “The Trident: The Forging and Reforging of a Navy SEAL Leader” and is founder and CEO of non-profit organizations Combat Wounded Coalition and Wounded Wear.

On Sept. 13, 2007, while acting as assault force commander, Redman’s assault team came under heavy machine gun and small arms fire; he along with two other teammates were wounded in the firefight. Despite being shot twice in the arm and once in the face — as well as multiple rounds to his helmet, night vision goggles, body armor and weapon — Jason and his team won the skirmish, and everyone came home alive.

Redman’s injuries resulted in an eight-week inpatient hospital stay and 40 surgeries over four years to attempt to rebuild his arm and face.

As a frequent commercial flyer, Redman said he is now regularly subjected to inconvenience and annoyance of disrupted and delayed flight schedules which inevitably result in other passengers complaining of a bad day.

“Tell me about your bad day,” Redman says to these people. Almost always, what someone sees as a bad day, Redman classifies as a “schedule disruption.”

A bad day, according to Redman is “a catastrophic event that will forever alter your life physically, emotionally and mentally, leaving scars you will never recover from.”

Examples of bad days cited by Redman start at the low end with suddenly losing your job, an unexpected divorce, then move on to a life-threatening illness or accident, and on the high end, might include the unexpected loss of a loved one or a child.

Redman divulged the harrowing story of his bad day, beginning with making a mistake that led his team into an ambush and ended with him lying on the ground with a good deal of his face shot off, and two holes in one arm, which he believed at the time to be shot off as well.

When Redman came to, lying on the ground with the firefight still going on just over his head, and knowing that no rescue would be attempted until the firing was over, he thought to himself, “I need you guys to hurry up. I’m going to die.”

And then he began to think of his 8-year-old son and 5- and 3-year-old daughters, and how he was going to miss out on their lives if he died. Then he remembered that if you make it into a combat hospital with a pulse, you have a 90-percent chance of making it back out.

“I knew I was going to have a pulse if I had to reach inside my chest to pump my own heart,” he said, and kept himself awake and alert until he arrived at the hospital, despite feeling himself bleeding out.

That, he explained to the NCFI audience, was a life disruption, not a schedule disruption.

Then he disclosed his five principles needed for elite performance, saying they were the same whether one was a Navy SEAL, an Olympic athlete, or selling foam. He covered teamwork, leadership, setting a course, overcoming a mindset, and adaptation.

After that he signed copies of his book.

NCFI Polyurethanes is a division of Barnhardt Manufacturing. NCFI was organized in 1964 and has been in Mount Airy since 1966 with 200 associates at this location. NCFI has an additional manufacturing plant in Hickory, and two more located in Dalton, Georgia, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jason Redman’s website is www.JasonRedman.com.

