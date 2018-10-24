Hotel checks out of Spencer’s project

Hotel developer Dana Bryson, shown in an August file photo, has informed Mount Airy officials that she is abandoning plans for a 90-room lodging establishment in the city. -

In the wake of Mount Airy officials ending negotiations for a Barter Theatre expansion here, a woman seeking to build a hotel as part of the same redevelopment project also has withdrawn from the effort.

“It is regrettable that I must inform you of my decision to no longer pursue the hotel development within the Spencer Mill Complex,” Dana Bryson of KZ Hotels and Services in Clemmons wrote City Manager Barbara Jones on Tuesday.

Bryson and fellow developer Gray Angell had sought to construct a four-star hotel/banquet center on the former textile-manufacturing site downtown which was bought by the city government in 2014 and targeted for new uses. Bryson had indicated in recent months that the planned 500-seat Barter Theatre expansion on the site was vital to the hotel component as a “demand driver.”

“She can’t do the hotel she wanted to without the demand driver and the driver is not going to be the Barter Theatre,” Mayor David Rowe said Wednesday of how plans for the two facilities were intertwined.

Since proposals for the theater have unfolded beginning last winter, the municipal government was being counted on for financial input in the Barter development, including an initial five-plan to pay theater lease cost costs averaging $560,000 annually. The city also was being looked to for another $2 million to subsidize its operations during that period.

But at a meeting last Thursday night, council members announced that they were abandoning their role in the Barter effort because of an impasse with officials of the Abingdon, Virginia-based theater operation over ticket sales. Mount Airy officials were proposing to apply revenues from facility fees derived from ticket sales toward its lease costs.

They have said they learned only recently that a proposed facility fee would not have applied to three major segments including season pass holders, school performances and tour groups. This would have greatly impacted the revenue stream for the city, and the Barter Theatre refused to budge on its policy for that even after being told the project would not be feasible to Mount Airy otherwise.

At last Thursday’s meeting, city officials stressed that the door was still open for private interests to pursue the theater. In the case of Bryson and Angell, who in recent months had agreed to take on the bulk of the Spencer’s $50 million development cost with the help of tax credits, that door is now closed.

“Exploring a new Barter Theatre was the path we have all devoted time and energy to,” Bryson wrote Jones, and with last week’s announcement, “I understand it is no longer a consideration” (for city officials).”

Mayor Rowe expressed dismay Wednesday over Bryson’s withdrawal.

“I am very sad that this has happened,” he said of a decision apparently made with a great deal of soul-searching on the part of Bryson, who has been in the Spencer’s redevelopment mix for several years.

“I don’t think she would have backed out had it not been for the way she could see things going.”

Bryson stressed in her letter to the city manager that the $20 million boutique hotel was dependent on creating “additional demand” for Mount Airy as a tourist destination that the theater would provide.

She encouraged city officials to continue with the redevelopment of the Spencer’s complex containing buildings that are a century old in some cases.

“Demolishing them should not be an option, in my opinion,” Bryson wrote, “as rehabilitating and repurposing historic buildings contributes to the preservation of our history.”

In her letter, the prospective hotel builder referred to a redevelopment agreement she has with the municipality, which contains an unwind provision that Bryson wrote she wants to initiate at this time.

Overall project up in air

An obvious question to Mayor Rowe in response to Bryson’s decision was where the city goes now with the Spencer’s redevelopment.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said.

“I think there are a few ideas about what to do,” Rowe added Wednesday of alternative projects besides the hotel and theater, “but nothing specific.”

In discussing whether the Spencer’s redevelopment was back to Square One, the mayor replied, “that’s as good a term as any” for the situation now confronting Mount Airy leaders.

“It’s sort of a board decision,” Rowe said of the city commissioners as to what direction to take. “I don’t know that the board has talked about it, but we probably will soon.”

The mayor said a third part of the redevelopment plan, involving the construction of upscale apartments on a portion of the former industrial property, is still moving forward.

He said the hotel pullout illustrates how things don’t always go as planned, or hoped.

“So you just move on and take the next step.”

