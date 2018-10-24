Local leaders recognized nationally

Submitted photo Pictured are Dr. George Sappenfield, Garrett Howlett, Antonio Reyes, and Polly Long, who attended a recent National Association of Development Organizations meeting in Charlotte. Long and the team received the 2018 Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Award there. -

With almost 40 years of experience helping area students with educational opportunities, career paths, and connecting students to job opportunities, Workforce Initiatives Coordinator Polly Long has received her eighth award from The National Association of Development Organizations.

The 2018 Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Award was presented to her and her team recently in Charlotte. She along with graduate Antonio Reyes, lead science, technology, engineering, arts and math teacher Garrett Howlett, and Surry Community College’s Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Dr. George Sappenfield attended the organization’s 2018 Training Conference to accept the honor.

The 2018 recipients of Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Awards consists of 90 projects spanning 24 states. In North Carolina, 10 projects were recognized. Two projects were located in the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, Triad Tomorrow – Building Our Communities for Tomorrow’s Jobs and Disc Golf: Work-based Learning Initiative.

“The Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Awards program is an opportunity to recognize the important work of regional development organizations that are promoting economic development and improving quality of life for local residents,” said Doug Elliott, executive director of the East Central Iowa Council of Governments in Cedar Rapids, IA. “These projects demonstrate the diversity of work that regional development organizations undertake to benefit the communities and regions that they serve.”

Long, Howlett, and Sappenfield worked together to create Disc Golf: Work-based Learning Initiative for students in Mount Airy and Surry County. This initiative was created to provide a work-based learning projects for NextGen participants that includes peer-centered activities and foster Soft Skill development as well as positive social and civic behaviors. This project provides real life, hands-on application of basic skills such as math, science, reading, environmental studies, and engineering.

Mount Airy High School is the lone high school in the area with a disc golf course. The course has provided many opportunities for community partners to collaborate their services in providing a healthy way to exercise.

The Disc Golf Club of Mount Airy, as well as Surry Community College, both worked in the development of the course. The Disc Golf Club uses the course on a regular basis and holds workshops that are open to the public on the fundamentals of disc golf. This club also helped organize the first disc golf tournament which helped raise more than $700 for hurricane relief for a flooded elementary school in Houston, Texas.

“Polly is known as one of the key innovators in our district. She is constantly coming up with ways to connect our kids with the current workforce. Her involvement with NextGen and Goodwill creates an unbeatable partnership where our students are always afforded first-class opportunities that they wouldn’t receive anywhere else,” states Chief Academic Officer Dr. Phillip Brown.

The National Association of Development Organizations, in announcing the award, described itself as an agency which “provides advocacy, education, research, and training for the nation’s regional development organizations. The association and its members promote regional strategies, partnerships, and solutions to strengthen the economic competitiveness and quality of life across America’s local communities. “