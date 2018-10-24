College to host wine symposium

The seventh annual Southeastern United Grape & Wine Symposium will be held at Surry Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and this year’s theme is “Achieving Quality from Grape to Glass.” Register for the symposium and additional wine workshops held during the week online at www.surry.edu. - Macdonald -

The seventh annual Southeastern United Grape & Wine Symposium will be held at Surry Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The event unites grape growers and winemakers from across the southeastern United States in a collaborative effort to support and expand the North Carolina and regional wine industry. This year’s theme is Achieving Quality from Grape to Glass.

The keynote speaker is Laurie Macdonald, who has been the executive director of the Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) Ontario since 2000 when the voluntary system transitioned into a regulated system. That organization is Ontario’s Wine Authority, a regulatory agency responsible for maintaining the integrity of local wine appellations and enforcing winemaking and labelling standards.

Macdonald will discuss the history of the VQA system; the transition to a regulated system; quality assurance; wine certification and the audit process; VQA in consumer branding; and statistics on VQA wines and sales growth.

Other symposium sessions will cover a variety of topics: Monitoring Grapevine Phenology, Viticultural Practices for Different Wine Styles, Trunk and Cordon Diseases, Managing pH in the Winery, Building Mouthfeel, and Quality in Wine Canning.

Surry Community College is the host for the event, which will be held at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the college campus. This center serves the grape and wine industry, not only in North Carolina, but the entire Southeast by providing workforce training and industry support. The event partner is Viticulture Enology Science and Technology Alliance. Sponsors include Prospero, Wright Global Graphics, Iron Heart Canning Co., Laffort, Double A Vineyards, Scott Laboratories, Santé Beverage Supply, and the North Carolina Winegrowers Association.

The Grand Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. is open to the public for a non-conference rate of $25. The entire conference registration is $120 and includes the Grand Wine Tasting. Participants can register for the entire symposium or only the Grand Wine Tasting at www.surry.edu.

In addition to the symposium, the college will host two enology workshops about Wine Sensory Analysis on Nov. 5-6, as well as Wine and Must Analysis Nov. 8-9.

Two additional workshops are planned for the week as well. The Wine Business Transition workshop, supported by the North Carolina Winegrowers Association, will be held on Monday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Sparkling Winemaking Workshop, supported by Scott Laboratories, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4. p.m.

Surry’s Viticulture and Enology program offers a degree, diploma and certificate options with tracks in viticulture, enology, and marketing. Surry offers additional viticulture and enology workshops throughout the year through the Corporate and Continuing Education department. To learn more about the college’s Viticulture and Enology program, visit www.surry.edu/wine. Follow the program on Facebook @ncviticulturecenter or Instagram @surrycellars.