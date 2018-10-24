Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Emmett Heath Hunt, 32, of Guest Lane, State Road, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court Aug. 21 on an unspecified charge and a warrant for larceny dated Aug. 22. He was given a $13,000 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date.

According to the court docket, Hunt has an Oct. 30 date for charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. On Halloween the felony charges are breaking and entering and larceny.

On Nov. 8 he has a Guilford County date for misdemeanor shoplifting. Then on Dec. 3 he is back in Surry for two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 11 the charges are possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 18 the counts are possession counterfeit instrument/currency and obtaining property by false pretense. And finally Jan. 15 has a charge of felony larceny.

• Bryan Keith Arthur, 42, listed as homeless, was arrested on view Oct. 5 on Haystack Road in Thurmond for charges of trespassing, communicating threats, violating a restraining order and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given no bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

• Amy Wall Rose Riddle, 42, of Swaim Trail, Elkin, was arrested on view Oct. 5 on a charge of second-degree trespassing at the same address as Arthur on Haystack Road, Thurmond. While in custody she also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Sept. 5 on an unspecified charge. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

Riddle also has a Nov. 14 date for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods. On Dec. 3 she faces felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Samuel Washington Edwards Jr., 42, of Prison Camp Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 8 on a charge of assault on a female, dated June 3. The complainant is Kyra Beeman of the same address. He was given no bond and a Nov. 26 court date.

• Brent Douglas Casper, 48, of Allred Lane, Dobson, was arrested on view Oct. 6 at his address for the misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. He also was served warrants for larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated July 30. He was given no bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

• Deborah Wall Wright, 47, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 6 for felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and possession of stolen property on Simpson Mill Road, Dobson.

The officer also reported finding meth in her possession. She was additionally charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Wright was given a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.

While in custody, Wright was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Sept. 11 on an unspecified charge. She was given an additional $1,000 secured bond.

• James Henry Hartness, 54, of McBride Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 6 for failure to appear in court that day in Rutherford County. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 7 court date in Rutherfordton.

The charges he faces that day are driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and a civil revocation of license for 30 days.

• Jason Alan Poplin, 39, of Grassy Creek Drive, State Road, was served an order for arrest Oct. 8 for failure to appear in court Sept. 25 on a charge of violating probation. He is also charged with failure to pay child support and not fulfilling community service. He was given both secured and cash bonds totaling $5,251. The court date was not listed.