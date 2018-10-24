Mount Airy Police Reports

• A local couple have been arrested and jailed under large secured bonds as fugitives from justice and other violations, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Cody Aaron Mills, 29, of 2424 Pine Ridge Road, and Tiffany Nichole McDonald, 30, of 126 Salvation Lane, Lowgap, were involved in a vehicle stop Thursday on U.S. 52 near Hickory Street.

Both were found to be fugitives from Virginia, involving unspecified matters in Carroll County. Outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court also were discovered for the pair in Surry County, including two for Mills which had been issued on Aug. 9 and Aug. 28, and one for McDonald filed on Aug. 9. McDonald, a passenger in the car stopped, also was wanted for a probation violation issued on Aug. 6.

Mills was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $22,800 secured bond and McDonald under a $15,000 secured bond. Both are scheduled to be in District Court next Tuesday.

• Robby Shane Webb, 45, of 238 Willow St., was arrested on Oct. 16 on outstanding warrants for charges of injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, which had been filed on Oct. 8 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Webb also was served with a warrant for communicating threats issued the same day in Mount Airy. Melanie Hull of Western Carolina Drive, Mount Airy, is listed as a complainant.

Webb was released under a $5,000 secured bond to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 20.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 27, of 121 Georgia Lane, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing on Oct. 15 after an incident at Lowes Foods. Caudle allegedly was seen by a store employee trespassing (due to being banned from the premises) and committing larceny, involving property valued at $19. The man subsequently was located on the nearby Emily B. Taylor Greenway by police and is slated for a Dec. 11 appearance in District Court.

• Joseph Mason Bullock, 18, of 302 Mimosa Lane, Lowgap, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, on Oct. 9 along with driving while impaired and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after a traffic stop on U.S. 601 near Forrest Drive. It led to a search warrant being issued for a blood sample from Bullock, who was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and scheduled for a Dec. 3 court appearance.