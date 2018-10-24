Not everyone saluting flag plan

Tom Joyce | The News City Clerk Nicki Brame and City Attorney Hugh Campbell display Mount Airy’s present official flag, which is the focus of a redesign campaign in which the community is invited to take part. -

An effort is under way to create a new flag for the city of Mount Airy, a plan that produced some concern among council members when it was run up the pole.

“Most people don’t even know we have a flag,” Ben Barcroft, a city planner, said when pitching the idea to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during its meeting last Thursday night, which was greeted by a 4-1 vote.

“I did not know we had a city flag,” admitted Commissioner Jon Cawley, “and I don’t know if I should be embarrassed by that.”

The knowledge gap reflected by Cawley’s comment is one of the reasons behind the idea for devising a new banner, according to Barcroft, for which a public design competition has been launched to engage the community in the process.

Similar to how national flags bring countries together, the planner reasons, city flags can be a source of pride that helps unify residents and makes them more connected to their community.

Seal a centerpiece

But back to Mount Airy’s existing flag. It has a red, white and blue color scheme with the familiar city seal in the center.

Barcroft said the new municipal flag should not include the seal, which has a four-pane design with images representing the granite, textile, tobacco and furniture industries that are a big part of Mount Airy’s history and 1885, its founding date.

“The flag wouldn’t have a seal on it, because it’s too complicated,” the city planner explained.

Instead, no writing should appear on it at all, Barcroft said, citing guidelines of the North American Vexillological Association, an organization devoted to the scientific and scholarly study of flags.

A flag design should be simple enough so that a child can draw it from memory, and include “meaningful symbolism,” with images, colors or patterns related to what it symbolizes, among other recommendations. Also, the number of colors on the flag should be limited to three that contrast well and come from the standard color set.

Concerns raised

While most of the city council members seemed to favor the idea of redesigning a new flag for Mount Airy, some criticism did emerge, especially from Commissioner Shirley Brinkley — who expressed concerns about tampering with tradition.

“The first thing I can see, and I hope I’m wrong, when you see our city’s seal, it’s our history,” Brinkley said of any effort to detract from that heritage.

Reminding that most people are unaware of a flag at all, Barcroft responded that given this scenario he doesn’t believe shifting to another design would “take away” anything.

The idea of altering the seal was floated in 2010, when it was suggested that the industries depicted had become “just shadows” for the most part and the seal should be redesigned to more adequately market Mount Airy’s present and future.

However, that idea never gained traction and the venerable city seal remains intact, including being mounted prominently in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Municipal Building.

Brinkley also said she believes the contest should be limited to Mount Airy, including schools, rather than open to anyone.

“When you take it out of the city, it’s not the city’s flag,” she argued. Despite Brinkley’s objections, the contest won’t be confined to the municipality.

Commissioner Jim Armbrister initially said he wanted some time for the community to provide input on the flag contest before the board officially moved forward with the effort.

But Armbrister and the other commissioners, minus Brinkley, subsequently voted to pursue the plan.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Cawley said.

The deadline for submitting entries is Nov. 30.

Additional contest rules and technical and other information for the entries can be accessed via a link on the city of Mount Airy website.

After submissions are received, a flag design review committee will conduct an extensive evaluation and selection process to identify the top designs.

Committee members are Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council; Andrea Brown, a high school career and technical education teacher; Matt Edwards, executive director of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History; Lizzie Morrison, Main Street coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown Inc.; architect Christopher Price; City Engineer Mitch Williams; Cody Edwards, a graphic design specialist with SouthData Inc.; and Will Jackson, a designer at Renfro Corp.

Recycling board appointments

Also at their last meeting, the city commissioners voted 5-0 to appoint two new members to the Mount Airy Recycling Advisory Committee.

Greg Perkins and Michone Coleman were each approved for a three-year term on the committee which will expire on Oct. 31, 2021. The two are replacing members whose terms expire this month and are opting not to be reappointed.

Perkins owns Perkins and Associates Insurance Specialists in Mount Airy and previously has served on the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority and the local Tourism Development Authority. He presently is a member of the city housing authority board and that of Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

Coleman is a teacher at J.J. Jones Intermediate and Mount Airy High schools, and previously taught at Mount Airy Middle and Tharrington Primary. Her educational involvement has included teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) classes.

