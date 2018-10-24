Mountain folklore to be seen and heard

Submitted photo Amy Ammons Garza and Doreyl Ammons Cain will be appearing at the Mount Airy Public Library on Thursday. -

On Thursday, the Ammons Sisters will delight the Mount Airy Public Library with mountain tales.

Amy Ammons Garza and Doreyl Ammons Cain will present a program, “Visual Storytellers of Mountain Folklore,” in which one sister tells a story from their childhood and another draws the action as it is being told.

“It is quite entertaining,” said branch librarian Pat Gwyn.

For a quarter-century, the Ammons Sisters have been visiting schools and festivals to share the family stories they learned growing up in Jackson County. In their performances, Amy tells stories while Doreyl illustrates them at an easel onstage, creating drawings that are then given to the host schools to keep.

These performances draw on the sisters’ seven generations of family heritage in the North Carolina mountains. The Ammons Sisters perform at many schools and libraries throughout North Carolina and the South.

Catch the Spirit of Appalachia (CSA) is a nonprofit resource organization founded by the two women. CSA directs the heritage and traditional arts components of several festivals, teaches children about mountain heritage, and publishes work by Western North Carolina writers. The organization had published 64 books as of 2012.

Catch the Spirit of Appalachia also produces a one-hour weekly radio show entitled Stories of Mountain Folk, which is an all-sound oral history collection, with a goal of honoring and saving the heritage of the area. The program is heard on the radio in Jackson County, then goes online for a week, and ultimately is archived by the Hunter Library at Western Carolina University.

In 2013, Catch the Spirit of Appalachia received the Mountain Heritage Award from the Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University in recognition of the organization’s contributions to preserving and interpreting Southern Appalachian history and culture.

The library received a grassroots grant from the Surry Arts Council to fund the presentation, which will be at Mount Airy Public Library on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

National Friends of the Library Week

Oct. 21-27 is also National Friends of the Library Week.

“We have a great group and the library would be very limited if we did not have their support with projects and fundraising,” said Gwyn. “We are always looking for more people to be involved.”

Persons interested in joining forces with Friends of the Library should contact president Christi Stevens or call the library at 336-789-5108.

