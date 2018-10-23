Riverside Park going to the dogs

Tom Joyce | The News Every dog has his or her day, which will be the case Saturday when the PAWS (Pet Adoption Walk of Surry) event is held in Mount Airy. -

Riverside Park tends to be filled with people for various events and fitness activities, but on Saturday four-legged creatures are expected to be a large presence there.

That’s when PAWS in the Park will be held at the city facility on Riverside Drive from 9 to 11 a.m. The PAWS (which stands for Pet Adoption Walk of Surry) event is designed to highlight the need for animals to have good homes.

The public is invited to bring their pets to the park as a show of support that raises awareness for local adoption efforts in conjunction with Surry County Animal Shelter. It will have dogs there that are available for adoption.

Although the first-ever PAWS in the Park is being described as a “dog walk,” all pets are welcome, according to Maggie Cockerham, an organizer for the event spearheaded by the Surry Regional Association of Realtors.

The involvement by a Realtors organization is a perfect tie-in for the gathering stressing adoption, Cockerham said.

“We wanted to show that we do find humans homes,” she said of those in that profession, “but we help find pets houses as well — that was part of our original thought.”

Cockerham says she has noticed greater concern for pets among home buyers recently, including a desire for locations with fenced-in yards.

Another goal of Saturday’s event is supporting the county animal shelter, said Cockerham, who is associated with Rogers Realty and Auction Co. Inc. in Mount Airy, but mentioned that other area firms also are involved.

The registration price for PAWS in the Park is $5 or the donation of a new or gently used leash or collar. All donations will go to Surry County Animal Shelter,

Cockerham said the format for Saturday’s event will not resemble that of a 5K run or lengthy walk. She envisions participants registering between 9 and 9:30 a.m., then joining for an informal stroll along the Ararat River Greenway to get some exercise and enjoy the Great Outdoors for as long as participants want.

“We hope to have a big turnout,” Cockerham said.

Organizers ask that leashes be used for pets involved, all of which should be healthy and have current rabies and other disease vaccinations.

Cockerham also is excited about the onsite adoption opportunities to be offered Saturday.

Kelly Payne, registered veterinary technician at Surry County Animal Shelter, said Tuesday that she is hoping to bring two or three mixed-breed, medium-size dogs to PAWS in the Park which will be available for adoption.

Adoption opportunities also are offered at the county facility in Dobson on an ongoing basis, Payne said.

“We try to keep a variety.”

Pet-adoption event scheduled for Saturday

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

