Armfield BBQ set for Friday

The Armfield Civic and Recreation Center will host its ACC Fall Barbecue on Friday, continuing to build upon what has become a popular semiannual fundraiser.

The barbecue meals will again be made available for lunchtime delivery to businesses throughout the area.

Each meal will consist of barbecue pork, along with a roll, slaw, baked beans and a dessert, all for the price of $9.

All delivery orders should be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday. Plates may be reserved by calling 368-2012, extension 205. Orders may also be emailed to leah.tunstall@armfieldcenter.com or sent by text to 336-429-8209. Business name and contact name and phone number should be included as well as a desired time of delivery, location and number of plates. Payment will be collected upon delivery.

As long as plates are available, local patrons will also have the option of dropping by to pick up individual or multiple meals for themselves, their business, friends or family. Those wishing to pick up a plate may guarantee availability by placing an order by Thursday at 5 p.m.

“We do two of these each year and they’ve gone well,” said Armfield Center Interim Director Leah Tunstall. “Spring is usually our largest but, based on past years, we’re hoping to sell 500 plates on Friday.”

According to Tunstall, proceeds will go toward helping with center’s scholarship programs for youth sports, before and after-school care and summer camp as well as membership scholarships as needed..