Rain doesn’t dampen excitement for Frolic

Dean Palmer | Special to the News With the help of a Horne Creek volunteer, young Jesse and Elizabeth Wilkins of Roxboro enjoy shucking some corn, a common turn-of-the-century task for which the festival was named. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Natalie Sizemore, 11, focuses on her task as she grinds corn the old fashioned way. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News CandleFirth, made up of area residents Randy Candelaria and Susie Firth-Cooper, performed throughout the morning in the Horne Creek Visitor Center. Here, Candelaria accompanies Firth-Cooper and attracts considerable attention by playing the hurdy gurdy. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Members of the award-winning Tar Heel Junior Historians demonstrate the art of making butter by hand at a tent hosted by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. - - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Bob Remsburg and Janice Johnson demonstrate the making of apple butter to an interested visitor. - -

Weather chose not to cooperate during Saturday’s 27th annual Cornshucking Frolic at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. Showers kept coming throughout the morning before ending in the early afternoon.

To the delight of volunteers hosting the day, however, a steady stream of visitors also kept coming throughout the rains and into the afternoon.

“This is an outdoor festival, and it can be really difficult when the weather doesn’t cooperate,” said Horne Creek Site Manager Lisa Turney. “But our wonderful volunteers all came out and did a great job. And we’ve had a constant flow of people coming throughout the morning. I think it speaks to the popularity of this event.”

Turney acknowledged the contributions of a large number of volunteers, vendors and organizations taking part in exhibits and activities. She specifically noted the contributions of a pair of Boy Scout Troops. Troop 202 of Locust, worked with large kettles to prepare and serve chicken stew while Troop 409 of King served a variety of other concessions. Saturday marked Troop 409’s fifth consecutive year as volunteers at the event.

The day has long been the farm’s most popular of the year, showcasing the farm’s varied depictions of late 1800s – early 1900s farm life.

Displays were arranged on two levels with several booths lining the orchard area and road behind the visitor center before it made its way downhill to the Hauser Farmhouse. Once at the farm, visitors were treated to an array of old fashioned games, crafts, music and food. Exhibits, demonstrations and vendors depicted a slice of our area’s rural heritage and a lifestyle that combined hard work with simple pleasures.

Hassell Brown Jr. made the trip from his tobacco farm in East Bend to share his knowledge of tobacco curing and other parts of a fading skill which once dominated farming in rural North Carolina. He noted that he had followed his father’s example as a tobacco farmer and Horne Creek volunteer and now looks forward to talking with visitors.

“The part I most enjoy is hearing grandparents share their memories with their grandchildren and they look around,” he said.

Wayne McBride and his wife, Lois Ann, had traveled from their home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to visit relatives who live nearby.

“This is a lot of fun and very informative,” McBride said. “We’ve enjoyed seeing how farms operated years ago and we enjoy the music.”

“This is a celebration of family,” he described, “with older generations having an opportunity to share with younger generations.”

Joe Anderson, who has volunteered at Horne Creek for more than 30 years, was honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Cornshucking Frolic.

According to the Horne Creek staff and the North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee, Anderson has frequently shared his wealth of knowledge about turn-of-the-century farm equipment and particularly Belgian Work Horses. He is a member of the North Carolina Draft Horse and Mule Association.

In recognizing Anderson, the staff and committee traced Anderson’s involvement to 1987, when Horne Creek became a state historic site.

“Joe soon became a permanent and beloved figure at the farm,” the event program book noted, “often demonstrating plowing, mowing, raking or seeding fields, taking school children on wagon rides and talking with visitors about farm life in 1900. In addition, he and (his wife) Carol volunteered for special events ranging from Heritage Day in the spring to the annual Cornshucking Frolic in the fall.”

