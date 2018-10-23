Sasquatch symposium slated

A still shot from 1967 Patterson–Gimlin film which believers often say proves the existence of Bigfoot. -

CRITZ, VA – The Reynolds Homestead will host a Sasquatch Symposium on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature local Bigfoot expert Russell Easterbrooks, and Tennessee-based documentarian and Bigfoot researcher Bill Lancaster.

Lancaster will be showing his March 2018 release “Cultured Big Foot,” which has received positive reviews, including this one on Amazon: “Cultured Bigfoot takes a look at a sub-culture within a sub-culture, focusing on the people who search for the elusive Bigfoot with more than just belief in its existence. A well-thought-out film that displays the passion from not only the filmmakers, but a community of people searching for something that could not only break scientific boundaries, but pop-culture as we know it.”

The documentary viewing will be accompanied by discussions from both Easterbrooks and Lancaster, including a look at the physical features of the elusive Sasquatch and the latest in sightings and discoveries.

The cost of the event is $5 per person and tickets are available at the Reynolds Homestead or at the door on the day of the event. Reservations will not be taken.