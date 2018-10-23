Arts residency reaches 3,000 kids

Bill Colvard | The News Actor and playwright Mike Wiley performs for East Surry High School students on Monday. - Bill Colvard | The News East Surry student Evan McCreary, left, helps out Mike Wiley in performing “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” - Bill Colvard | The News Brandon Carter, standing left, and Evan McCreary, seated, help Mike Wiley enact the events leading up to 1955’s Mongomery bus boycott. - Bill Colvard | The News Mike Wiley performs “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott” on Monday. - - Bill Colvard | The News East Surry faculty members, James Rodgers, left, and Bill Hart, right, channel their inner civil-rights preachers to help out Mike Wiley with a scene from “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School students and faculty found themselves impromptu cast mates Monday when they were pulled from the audience to join Mike Wiley’s not quite one-man show.

The Cardinal-infused take on “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott” was one of two performances that day and part of a 10-day-long residency by Wiley made possible by an $8,000 cARTwheels grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

The residency, secured by the Surry Arts Council, includes 15 workshops with small student groups and a teacher workshop, in addition to the performance at East Surry and one earlier that day at Surry Early College.

“The cARTwheels program is putting artists in schools in counties where students are not exposed to professional artists on a regular basis,” said Wiley after a sound check prior to the show.

Wiley said he has been working with the program for about 10 years. Up until 2011, he was writing and performing larger, multi-performer shows that required a bigger auditorium.

“Then, the state arts council realized there were a number of counties that didn’t have large auditoriums,” said Wiley. “But I have smaller productions and am able to perform in smaller spaces, so more students can see these ‘no bells and whistles’ performances.”

The East Surry gymnasium is quite a large space, albeit with no bells or whistles. Wiley enacted the entire 1955 Montgomery bus boycott with only the aid of a single bus seat and a microphone, playing all of the characters except for the ones played by East Surry students and staff who were pulled from the audience as needed.

Wiley said that after the show, students will learn in the small-group workshops to use the methods he uses to create performances, as well as to aid them in their schoolwork.

They will learn to use their own research and improve their creative writing skills, Wiley said.

“They will be able to breathe a little more life into their own performances by getting them involved with using figurative language.”

As part of the residency, Wiley is conducting a teacher workshop so that he can pass on his techniques to teachers who, in turn, can pass them on to students who are not able to attend one of Wiley’s 15 workshops.

The residency, which began on Monday and will and run through Halloween, utilizes proceeds from Surry Arts Council’s Arts Ball to add an additional six school shows so that students in more middle and high schools will be able to see “Tired Souls,” according to Tanya Jones, SAC executive director.

The show tells the story of Rosa Parks, who in 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama, refused to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus. This action inspired the black citizens of Montgomery to abandon all travel on city buses until they were no longer forced to sit in the back of the bus or stand when a white person boarded. The show introduces audiences to figures who were instrumental in the civil rights movement that changed the course of U.S. history, some of whom are well-known, such as Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and others which are less well-known, like Jo Ann Robinson and Claudette Colvin.

Schools which will receive performances and workshops include Surry Early College, East Surry, Mount Airy Middle School, Pilot Mountain Middle School, Meadowview Middle School, Gentry Middle School, Central Middle School and Millennium Charter Academy. More than 3,000 students will experience the school performances and more than 500 will participate in the smaller group workshops.

Mike Wiley is a North Carolina-based actor, playwright and director of multiple works in documentary theater. He is an award-winning actor with credits in documentary theater for young audiences, television and theater. An Upward Bound alumnus and Trio Achiever, he is an M.F.A. graduate of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and is a former Lehman-Brady visiting joint chair professor at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies.

Wiley’s goal is expanding cultural awareness for audiences of all ages through portrayals based on pivotal moments in African-American history and, in doing so, helping to unveil a richer picture of the total American experience.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

