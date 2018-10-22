House destroyed by morning fire

DOBSON — A fire destroyed a house in the Ladonia area Monday morning, according to Surry County Fire Marshal spokesman Jimmy Ashburn, but the family escaped from the blaze after one of the residents woke to find the house on fire.

“The guy woke up to a house full of smoke,” said Ashburn of one of the five residents living at the home. “There were no smoke detectors. He woke up to hear popping noises. Our investigation led to an old heater stove, the kind with coils on the front. He got up, and it was cold in the middle of the night so he turned it on.”

Firefighters arriving on the scene at 175 McMickle School Road, Dobson, around 7:30 a.m. found the fire fully involved, according to John Shelton, Surry Emergency Services director.

Two adults and three children living in the house were displaced by the blaze, but no injuries to firefighters or residents were sustained, Ashburn said. The residents were referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department was the primary unit responding to the blaze, with assistance from Central Surry, Mountain Park and Franklin volunteer fire departments.

“All of the fire departments did a good job,” said Ashburn. “They did the best they could do to get there, and they all did a good job of working together.”

“You’ve got to have those smoke detectors,” said Ashburn. “I’m always saying that.”

Lowgap fire

The family is the second in the past week to have lost their home to fire in the area.

Lowgap resident Tammy Barneycastle and her adult son became homeless when their home on Gilmer Miller Road burned last Wednesday, according to Barneycastle.

“There is no rebuilding,” said Barneycastle. “The adjusters came out today and wouldn’t even go in the house.”

Barneycastle said she is living out of her car now, after spending the first night in a building on the property.

Her church, Fairview Baptist Church in Galax, Virginia, has begun plans for a fundraiser for Nov. 10 to benefit Barneycastle. For more information about the fundraising effort, call Monica Spurlin at 336-325-0047.

Space heater blamed

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

