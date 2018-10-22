Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Daniel Sheets, of Red Barn Lane, Mount Airy, reported a theft on Oct. 4. He said between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. someone came onto the property and stole his Hyper Tough push mower, valued at $150.

• David Puckett, of Mount Airy, reported a stolen utility trailer on Oct. 4. He and Kenneth Milby said that on Oct. 1 the Leonard Aluminum trailer ($1,500) was parked on Johnny Ayers Road in Pinnacle at 9 a.m. and then he returned to the spot at noon when he discovered it had been taken.

• Samantha Dishman, of Lowgap, reported a stolen car on Oct. 4. She said her 1999 Saturn SC2 ($1,000) was parked at a mechanic’s shop on Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, when it was taken on Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Ashley Freeman, of Springfield Road, reported a break-in on Oct. 5. She said between Oct. 1-2 someone entered the residence and stole a Blackweb Bluetooth speaker ($300), three RCA tablets ($50 each), a 19-inch TV, a 27-inch TV and miscellaneous jewelry.

• William Atwell, listed as homeless, reported a theft on Oct. 4. He said that around 6 p.m. that day someone stole his LG flip phone ($200) and a $20 bill while he was at a convenience store on Graceland Avenue in Mount Airy.

• Lacey Mullins, of Forest Drive, State Road, reported property damage on Oct. 4. She said that between midnight and 1 a.m. someone started a fire that burned about 8 square feet and scorched the base of a tree, doing $100 in damages.

• Triangle Grading and Paving, of Burlington, reported a stolen work truck on Sept. 29. Craig Garrison reported that between Sept. 26-27 a 2001 Chevy Silverado ($1,000) was stolen from a work site in the area of Zephyr Road and White Dirt Road near Dobson.