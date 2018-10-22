City schools give CTE program update

Jeff Linville | The News Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and Wendy Carriker, school board chair, explain the reasons why five individuals were being honored as the Innovators of the Month. - Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy City Schools recognized its October Innovators of the Month. From left are Jasson Adkins, Mount Airy High; Catrina Alexander, Mount Airy Middle; Kennedy Dockery, Jones Intermediate; Cathy Akers, Tharrington Primary; and (not pictured) Scott Dollyhite, central office. -

The Mount Airy Board of Education heard an update this month on the city schools’ increased offerings in Career and Technical Education.

Having two dedicated staff members has allowed the district to do more to help kids plan for the future, explained Larry Davis, who heads the program at the high school.

In February, Mount Airy City Schools hired Catrina Alexander to be the career development coordinator at the middle school, while Angela Mayfield holds a similar position at the high school.

Mayfield is a two-time state champion basketball coach and a 2008 inductee to the Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame for her own sports career.

Alexander was the January 2017 recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award.

“Mrs. Alexander has a strong background in creating partnerships, writing grants and building relationships,” the school system stated at the time of the hiring. “We look forward to seeing this position provide students with guidance on career choices, opportunities for students to work closely with local industry and develop entrepreneurship experiences for our children.”

These two work collaboratively with their school administrations, students services personnel and teachers to ensure the delivery of career development services, according to Davis.

Alexander said she is working to create a career-exploration culture for grades 6-8, and she can even start working some with fifth-graders at Jones Intermediate to build bridges with students and parents toward the future. Working with young minds, it is good to have things that are visual, things kids can participate in to get their attention focused on their futures.

Students have heard from the Surry Economic Development Partnership and viewed interactive posters.

“Students@Work is a job-shadowing and job-mentoring initiative,” according to the website for the N.C. Business Committee for Education, ncbce.org/students-at-work. “The goal of Students@Work is to expose middle school students to career pathway options.”

There is a wide variety of careers featured in this statewide initiative, said Alexander, ranging from such different paths as law, dentistry, food services.

Mayfield said the high school has received feedback from local business leaders on how it can better serve the business community.

In April, Veterans Memorial Park was the site of a Construction Trades Career Day. Mount Airy City Schools and Surry County Schools took part with an estimated 500 kids getting time with about 45 different businesses. Jody Phillips, Smith-Rowe vice president, was the primary organizer of the event, sponsored by his company.

Earlier this month, the city and county schools took part in Advanced Manufacturing Week. In a business expo at Surry Community College seven or eight businesses had someone get up to talk about their companies, Mayfield noted.

Dream it. Do It. is an initiative through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council that helps connect local manufacturers, schools, community colleges, community-based organizations and other stakeholders, said Alexander. This is another resource for the city schools to utilize.

Innovation Day 2018 saw “tremendous participation” from businesses as well as parents coming in to share in activities with their children.

The Career and Technical Education Showcase at the end of the last school year gave grades 6-8 grades a chance to see what was happening at the high school. Alexander said she would love to do this bigger and better next year — but maybe not during testing time when kids are worrying over their end-of-grade tests.

Mayfield displayed a photo of many business logos of companies that have accepted student internships. Among them were Northern Hospital of Surry County, YoungLife, Health Mart Pharmacy, Appalachian Computers, the Red Cross, Animal Medical Services, Renfro, Insteel, RHJ Trucking, CyberGear, Pages, Airmont Florist and The Mount Airy News.

Educators in Industry tours have allowed teachers to go out into the community to learn more about what careers/job are available. She said 20 participants visited seven locations over two days in the last set of tours.

Alexander said more things are in the works for the future such as figuring ways to use social media better to connect with families and the community and a new online platform that could be ready to launch next month that could help students create career portfolios and carry those plans over to the next grade level as they age.

Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and Wendy Carriker, school board chair, explain the reasons why five individuals were being honored as the Innovators of the Month. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1526_filtered.jpg Dr. Kim Morrison, left, school superintendent, and Wendy Carriker, school board chair, explain the reasons why five individuals were being honored as the Innovators of the Month. Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy City Schools recognized its October Innovators of the Month. From left are Jasson Adkins, Mount Airy High; Catrina Alexander, Mount Airy Middle; Kennedy Dockery, Jones Intermediate; Cathy Akers, Tharrington Primary; and (not pictured) Scott Dollyhite, central office. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1530_crop.jpg Mount Airy City Schools recognized its October Innovators of the Month. From left are Jasson Adkins, Mount Airy High; Catrina Alexander, Mount Airy Middle; Kennedy Dockery, Jones Intermediate; Cathy Akers, Tharrington Primary; and (not pictured) Scott Dollyhite, central office. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.