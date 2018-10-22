Meth bust wraps up long probe

Simmons - Snow - Chilton -

DOBSON — A pair of drug busts recently resulted in three arrests.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs believes this could conclude a deep investigation into drug operations that have led to several raids and arrests over the past two and a half months.

Raids on Oct. 9 and 11 took more than 50 grams of meth off the streets of Surry County, the sheriff’s office said, part of a substantial seizure of illegal drugs over the past 10 weeks.

A joint operation between the sheriff’s office, Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations led to detectives issuing a search warrant for Twin Oaks Road, according to the sheriff.

Combs stated that the first search warrant was executed on Oct. 9 with two people were arrested. Information obtained there on that Tuesday led to detectives issuing and executing an additional search warrant on that Thursday.

“Heather Sunshine Simmons, 37, and Chadwick Dane Snow, 37, both of 2824 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, were arrested as a result of the first search warrant on Tuesday,” said Combs.

Simmons was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspire to traffic meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV drug, one count of misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI marijuana and a count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Simmons was given a $1 million secured bond and is scheduled for court on Nov. 28 in Surry County District Court.

Snow was charged with one count of felony possession of meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Snow was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry County District Court on Nov. 28.

Combs added that detectives seized 44.6 grams of meth with a street value of $4,460, 5.6 grams of marijuana, 7 doses of Xanax, a 9 mm handgun and $1,286 in cash along with some drug paraphernalia.

Past crimes

One of the reasons that Simmons’ bond was so high is that she has been shown several times in the weekly Most Wanted feature. Between September 2015 and July 2016 she was featured five times as one of the most-sought criminals in the county for warrants such as violating probation, felony obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen property and larceny.

In November 2016 she was found guilty of obtaining property by false pretense, larceny, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a suspended sentence, but that was revoked in August 2017, and she spent until Jan. 20 in prison.

In 2014 she was convicted of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony larceny of more than $1,000. She spent four months in prison for the three felonies.

In 2012 she received a suspended sentence for six counts of passing a worthless check, two counts of driving while license revoked, and reckless driving.

Snow’s only conviction is a March 2009 case for driving while license revoked, level two.

Second raid

From that bust, detectives developed probable cause to issue and execute another search warrant on Oct. 11 at the Pilot Mountain home of Christopher Noel Chilton.

“They located nine grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $900, a .40-caliber handgun and various drug paraphernalia,” said Combs.

Chilton, 40, was arrested at his home at 228 Old Forge Road and charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Chilton was given a $25,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court with Snow and Simmons on Nov. 28.

In 2016 Chilton was found guilty of seven counts of passing worthless checks, three counts of driving while license revoked and having a counterfeit license. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

On June 15 this year he was convicted of six more counts of passing worthless checks and again received probation and a suspended sentence.

Conclusion

As a result of the continuing investigations into trafficking and drug activity in Surry County between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office has:

• executed 14 search warrants;

• issued 191 charges;

• seized 783 grams of methamphetamine (street value $78,300);

• seized 33 grams of heroin (street value $6,600);

• seized 1,070 grams of marijuana (street value $6,687);

• seized 11 grams of Butane Hash Oil (street value $1,100);

• seized 4 grams of cocaine (street value $800);

• seized 4 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms (street value $50);

• seized 91 dosage units of various pills (street value $1,820);

• seized 29 guns;

• seized $21,879 U.S. currency.

“These results wouldn’t be possible without the great partnership we have with the Mount Airy Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations,” Combs said.

