Booksmarts

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

School-aged kids are invited to create a Pumpkin Book Character for our display contest in October. Submit your decorated (not carved) pumpkin, in the shape of your favorite book character, on Monday, Oct. 22. Patrons will vote all week, and the winning entry with the most votes will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The Ammons Sisters will be here on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., to present their unique program that combines mountain stories with original artwork.

Kids are invited to join us for a Slimey Saturday, on Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. Watch, and participate, as we make Halloween themed slime this morning!

The Dewey Decimal Players present their out of this world show, Martian Sleepover, on both Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Free. Great fun for the whole family.

Like ghost stories? Like a chill when hearing stories? Join us at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, for Halloween Stories.

Want to hear a chilling true story on Halloween? Be here for lunch, at 1 p.m., to hear the sad story of The Donner Party, a group of American pioneers that set out for California in a wagon train in May 1846, who met trials along the way that led to some gruesome choices.

Want to play a game of Pictionary? Join us at the library on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11am, for our celebration of International Games Day!

Auditions for the Dewey Decimal Players Christmas production will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, at 4pm. To be a Dewey you have to be 12-19 years old, no experience necessary. We rehearse Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons at 4 p.m.,until 5 p.m. Our show dates are Dec. 15, 16, 17, and 18. We will be combining our troupe with the NoneSuch Playmakers for this production, and will perform in multiple locations over these four days!

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m., through Saturday, Nov. 17, during regular library hours. We appreciate your support!

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.