Tech club holding computer repair day Friday

Submitted photo Technology Club member Dakota Davis is working on a customer’s laptop (front), while club member Jacob Covington is updating a desktop computer. -

A computer or laptop that is not working properly can cause a lot of frustration, so Surry Community College’s Technology Club is hosting a PC Repair Day on Friday, Oct. 26, to help computer users. Drop-off time is between 9 a.m. and noon at the college’s main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, in Room 133 of the E Building. Computers must be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. the same day.

Club members will be working on computers that need a performance boost, virus removal, and hardware or software installation. These services will be provided at no cost to the customers, but club donations will be accepted.

Surry Community College offers a degree and certificate in information technology which prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector as support technicians, system and network administrators, and programmers who design, implement, secure, and manage information systems. Surry also offers certificates in computer programming and development and network management.

For additional information about the upcoming event, you may contact the technology club at techclubofficers@surrycc.onmicrosoft.com. You may also contact lead instructor Kim White at whitek@surry.edu about the club activities or to learn more about the information technology degree or certificates.