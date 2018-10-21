City schools shifting school dates

Jeff Linville | The News The local Walmart presents a $1,000 grant for Mount Airy Middle School. From left are the city schools’ Catrina Alexander and Wendy Carriker, Walmart’s Eric Deaton and Mike Moore, and Mount Airy Middle School Principal Olivia Sikes. -

Mount Airy City Schools is switching to a flexible school year, similar to the year-round format chosen by Surry County Schools.

More than a year ago, the county school district began planning to reclassify itself as a year-round school based on the fact that its campuses are used over the summer break for many summer school classes, learning sessions and youth sports camps.

This would allow the district to pick its own dates for starting and stopping school, so long as it met the state minimum of 1,025 hours of class time a year. The county school system is planning to start the new calendar with the next fiscal year in the summer.

Last week, the city Board of Education voted to adopt a similar plan that will start Aug. 1.

The issue for the past few years has been a state mandate that schools start classes on the Monday closest to Aug. 25.

That is why school started on Aug. 27 this year and as late as Aug. 29 two years ago.

Both the city and county school boards have stated that this late start date doesn’t give enough flexibility in planning for snow days. It also means that high school kids don’t take their first semester exams until after coming back from Christmas break.

There was a time when the late starting date of school was important because schools didn’t have air conditioning and because many children had to help on the family farm over the summer, school officials have stated in past discussions. Now all the buildings have air conditioning, and far fewer kids would have to miss school to work on the farm.

The start date isn’t a law exactly, said Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. However, if the city school system doesn’t do as the state commands, then the state could punish the district in the form of not paying the superintendent’s salary for that fiscal year.

Tim Matthews, vice chair of the city school board, lent his support Tuesday.

“I don’t think anyone at this table doesn’t think this is the best thing for our kids,” he said. “Our situation is unique to our area of the state.” This calendar path with no way around it causes the board to have to push back.

Chair Wendy Carriker noted that the calendar matches up with what the county schools and Surry Community College are doing. And the county schools’ garage services the city buses, so it makes sense to keep the calendars similar.

Carriker called for a vote, and the board approved the calendar unanimously.

For 2019-20, teachers will report for staff development days starting Aug. 1. Classes will begin Aug. 7.

Starting earlier will allow the district to plan for more closings on holidays. These include Labor Day, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday. There will also be a week of spring break from March 9-13.

The last day of school is tentatively set for May 22 with the high school graduation May 23.

There are four makeup days built into the spring semester, but if bad weather goes beyond that, then holidays and/or spring break could be used to make up time.

Food crisis

Area school districts are voting to take legal action to get out of a food-sourcing contract with new supplier Sysco.

Celena Watson, school nutrition director, told the city school board that there have been numerous issues since a switch from US Foods over the summer.

US Foods, based in Illinois, is one of the country’s leading food distributors.

Watson said the city schools have used US Foods going back a decade or more. However, when it came time to do a new bid for a food contract, US Foods came in second to Sysco, and federal requirements say schools must go with the lowest bid.

Sysco, based in Texas, actually announced in December 2013 that it was acquiring US Foods for $8.2 billion, but the Federal Trade Commission challenged that based on antitrust laws and monopolies.

Since Mount Airy City Schools has just four locations, it makes sense to join into a cooperative agreement with other districts for buying power, explained Dr. Morrison.

Mount Airy is one of seven in the local co-op, said Watson. The others are Surry, Elkin, Yadkin, Davie, Alexander and Stokes. Altogether this makes for a $6.1 million contract for the year.

“We’ve been sorely disappointed,” Watson said on the whole. Mount Airy City Schools hasn’t been as impacted as the other six, luckily.

Morrison said there have been some invoices that have been incorrect for the city, but other schools have had half their deliveries missing or incorrect. Communications with Sysco have been off.

Sherri Parks, director of school nutrition for Surry County Schools, told her school board earlier this month that the problems included invoicing, shortage of stock and substitutions, routing and poor communication.

“I think they got too big too fast,” Morrison told the city board.

Even though Sysco is a huge company around the world, the corporation took on a bunch of new school districts in this state, and she believes it hasn’t been able to handle the growth smoothly. She noted that there is another co-op to the west that includes 10 mountainous districts such as Ashe and Watauga that also is having issues. That co-op is considering withdrawing from its contract, so Sysco could lose 17 districts in the Northwest.

Sysco’s map of service locations gives none for the Piedmont Triad; the closest are Mooresville to the south and Raleigh to the east.

Surry County Schools already voted its approval to have its attorney involved in terminating services with Sysco. Watson asked her board to approve attorney Fred Folger to do the same for the city.

If Sysco was cheaper, is there going to be a cost increase associated with this, asked the board.

Across the entire year, the difference would have been about eight percent or about $500,000, noted Watson. This will be reduced since a deal with US Foods would be for the rest of the eight months in the fiscal year.

She said she will keep the food prices the same at the cafeterias for the rest of the school year.

After further discussion, the school board voted unanimously in support of Watson’s request.

Store grant

Chair Wendy Carriker introduced two men from Walmart, Eric Deaton and Mike Moore, who were there to present a $1,000 grant.

Morrison said Mount Airy Middle School was looking to create a student store on campus, but was wondering how to accomplish this.

The school filled out a community grant application to Walmart, she said, and the company quickly responded with approval for $1,000 to get the student store started.

The local Walmart presents a $1,000 grant for Mount Airy Middle School. From left are the city schools’ Catrina Alexander and Wendy Carriker, Walmart’s Eric Deaton and Mike Moore, and Mount Airy Middle School Principal Olivia Sikes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1521.JPG_filtered.jpg The local Walmart presents a $1,000 grant for Mount Airy Middle School. From left are the city schools’ Catrina Alexander and Wendy Carriker, Walmart’s Eric Deaton and Mike Moore, and Mount Airy Middle School Principal Olivia Sikes. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.