Historic district plan draws questions

Plans to establish new historic districts in Mount Airy have won approval in Raleigh, but officials on the home front are eyeing the process with some degree of skepticism.

On the heels of his preliminary architectural survey costing $30,000 — including $18,000 from a state grant — an expert from Lexington, Virginia, identified six potential new districts in Mount Airy containing properties that could qualify for the National Register of Historic Places.

Those 50 years or older can be considered for the national listing, which includes properties defined as worthy of preservation. Owners of such sites are eligible to receive federal and state tax credits to make improvements.

After announcing the six potential new districts during a late-July meeting at Reeves Community Center, Dan Pezzoni, an architectural historian with Landmark Preservation Associates in Lexington, made a presentation on Oct. 11 to the state’s National Register Advisory Committee.

After reviewing information received, the committee approved Pezzoni’s recommendations unanimously, thus putting the proposed districts on a study list that could lead to the national designation.

However, this requires additional local funding for further research, according to a presentation to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night.

Board members responded not only with questions about the costs of the effort, but a recommendation to focus on only one area at first — the proposed Lebanon Hill Historic District. There also was concern about how individual property homeowners might be affected.

Commissioner Jon Cawley, a frequent critic of what he terms “government overreach” regarding private property issues, asked about restrictions owners might face from being part of a district.

Both Jeannie Studnicki, a member of the Mount Airy Planning Board who gave the presentation, and city Planning Director Andy Goodall were quick to respond that property owners have nothing to fear in this regard.

Goodall pointed out that if the owner of a historically valuable property wants to refurbish it in order to maintain the architectural integrity, that person can qualify for tax credits to aid the process — which concerns only exterior improvements. But if someone seeks to make a non-historic change such as installing aluminum siding, he or she could simply do so using their own money.

“It’s up to you,” Goodall said.

It has been stressed all along during the recent survey process that the national historic status should not be confused with local historic property and district designations which exist in Mount Airy. These can present restrictions based on the recommendations of a local historic preservation commission.

That explanation seemed to satisfy Cawley, who said he just “wants to make sure the people who don’t want to be bothered are not bothered.”

Scope questioned

The next step toward the National Register of Historic Places is the completion by Pezzoni of a detailed description of every single structure and vacant land eyed for inclusion.

This led to one other avenue of concern among the commissioners Thursday night, specifically a recommendation that this further study include only the proposed Lebanon Hill Historic District at first. Residents of that district have made this request.

It is the oldest and largest of the six districts being recommended, with Studnicki referring to others Thursday as “add-ons.” Lebanon Hill includes East and West Lebanon streets; North Main Street to the Catholic Church; and Byerly, Poplar, Taylor (west of Lebanon), Willow, Mitchell and Orchard streets from North Main to the Dairy Center.

The estimated cost of the extra research for Lebanon Hill is $12,000, which would come from city taxpayers as a whole.

This did not go over well with commissioners Thursday night.

“I do not like the idea of having six (districts) and only one paid for,” Cawley commented. “The policy question is, is it fair to ask the citizens (overall) to pay for others to get a tax break?”

The council subsequently decided by consensus to have the planning director obtain prices for research throughout the city and bring those figures back to the board. Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said she also wants to see information on how long the process will take.

Goodall said it makes sense to include all the districts besides Lebanon Hill. “Because it does kind of put that one out on an island.”

The other districts include:

• A northern boundary increase to the city’s original historic district. This is a small area adjoining the north end of the existing district which centers on Maple, West Elm and Willow streets and Rawley Avenue.

• A southern boundary expansion to the original historic district, a large area adjoining its south end centering on Rockford and West Church streets and sections of adjacent streets, with a second smaller portion along Bank Street.

• Gasoline Town, a complex of distributorships and other fuel facilities owing its existence to the growing fleet of cars and trucks in the 1920s and the presence of a rail line that allowed bulk shipments of fuel.

• Taylor Park, including the Taylor Park subdivision developed in the 1930s, which extends from North Main Street almost to West Lebanon. It includes Marion, Grace and Howard streets and the 1925 Grace Moravian Church.

• Country Club Hill, including residential structures around the periphery of Mount Airy Country Club.

Three stand-alone sites also are recommended for the National Register designation, including the former J.J. Jones High School, The Derby Restaurant and Central United Methodist Church.

Although including all six districts for further study would greatly inflate the cost of the process, city board members were advised Thursday night that this should be viewed as an economic-development project.

The structures that are improved will increase the municipality’s tax base and generate additional revenues that offset the initial expense, city officials were told.

