Surry Spooktacular set for Oct. 24

Madison Wright of Dobson enjoys painting her pumpkin at the 2017 Halloween Spooktacular. Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium in Dobson. The costume contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. - Kids all decked out for Halloween have a spooktacular good time at Surry Community College’s Halloween event. Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 24, featuring a 6:30 p.m. costume contest. -

Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium, P Building at 630 S. Main St. in Dobson.

The night of festive fun is open to the community and will feature countless games, prizes, music and merriment. Those attending are encouraged to dress for the occasion and participate in the event’s costume contest with judging set for 6:30 p.m. Participants can also take part in a hayride around campus and jump in a bounce house. Face painting and balloon animals will also be offered.

Participants can purchase 20 activity tickets for $5, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Money raised during the event will be used to fund Surry’s Angel Tree, which helps provide gifts for children of Surry Community College students in need during the holiday season.

For more information, contact Kasey Martin, Surry’s Student and Community Engagement Coordinator, at 336-386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.